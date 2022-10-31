Entertainment

Has 'Adipurush' been postponed? Reasons that possibly triggered this development

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 31, 2022, 10:33 am 3 min read

'Adipurush' may no longer release on January 12, 2023

Ever since its teaser release, Adipurush has been caught in controversies. The mythological action-adventure drama has been thrashed on social media for the "misrepresentation of mythological figures" and its "sub-par VFX work." Now, multiple recent reports suggest that the film, which was slated to release on January 12, 2023, has been postponed and will arrive by Summer 2023. Here's what possibly caused this development.

Adipurush is fronted by Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

Ever since its announcement, it has been in the news since it's touted as a "retelling of Ramayana for today's generation," a topic that clicks with the audience.

Since director Om Raut had a thunderous success in the form of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, he is expected to replicate it through Adipurush, too.

VFX work Possibly, the makers need time to work on the VFX

The Raut directorial is reportedly mounted on an Rs. 500cr budget, owing to its VFX/CGI costs. Ironically, this aspect was criticized the most once the teaser dropped. The clip was packed with animated shots, with the vanar sena having been replaced with gorillas. Ram and Laxman's armors also seemed inspired by European warriors and didn't resemble the era Ramayana transpired in, per beliefs.

Information Ravana's 'Pushpak Vimaan' annoyed cinephiles, too

In the scriptures, Ravana is said to have owned a Pushpak Vimaan, which allowed him to fly to any place of his choice. The teaser features a version of this vimaan, but it is a dragon/bat-like creature, diametrically opposite from previous cinematic/literary adaptations of Ramayana.

Characters' looks Characters' looks may also be worked upon again

Another aspect that provided fodder to trolls was the characters' looks, mainly Ali Khan, who will be seen playing the demon king Ravana. Several Twitter users opined that he looked more like a "Mughal invader" and less like Lankesh, and doesn't do justice to the role. Moreover, though Sanon appeared only briefly, a section of viewers believed that she "looked like Shakuntala, not Sita."

Clashes 'Adipurush' will not have to lock horns with multiple films

Since January 12, 2023, marks Makar Sankranti, multiple movies are slated to release that day. Besides Adipurush, these include Vijay's Varisu and Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty's Agent. Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy will also release the same day! Hence, it's possible that Adipurush has been postponed to avoid multiple clashes and ensure a safe, secure run at the box office.

Promises Earlier, Raut had promised to 'not disappoint anyone'

Amidst the heavy backlash, the makers had recently promised that they "will not disappoint the viewers." "We are noting down all the inputs/criticism. I can promise that the film will not disappoint anyone when it releases globally next year. Believe in us, we will make it happen," Raut had said. It looks like pushing ahead the release date is the first step toward that!