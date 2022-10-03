Entertainment

'#Disappointed' trends on Twitter as 'Adipurush' teaser fails to impress

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 03, 2022, 12:36 pm 3 min read

'Adipurush' teaser released on Sunday but has failed to impress fans.

The teaser of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon-Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was released in Ayodhya on Sunday evening amid much hype. The Om Raut directorial is reportedly mounted on a mammoth Rs. 500cr budget, owing to its VFX/CGI costs. However, the teaser seems like a cross between live-action and animation, with characters looking straight out of European medieval fantasy—but not Ramayana! Naturally, netizens are now fuming.

Since Adipurush is based on Ramayana, it made sense for the makers to organize a star-studded grand event in Lord Rama's birthplace—Ayodhya—to launch the teaser.

However, all hopes were quashed within minutes since the characters look completely out of place and, in fact, not even Indian.

Some netizens have even pointed out its striking similarities to Game of Thrones and Planet of the Apes.

The teaser begins with an aesthetic shot of Prabhas meditating underwater. While it looks spectacular, the good aspects, unfortunately, end there. The clip swarms with animated shots, with the vanar sena (half-human, half-monkeys) having been replaced with an army of gorillas. Ram and Laxman's armors seem to be inspired by European warriors and don't resemble the era Ramayana is believed to have transpired in.

In the scriptures, Ravan is said to have owned a Pushpak Vimaan, which allowed him to fly to any place of his choice. The teaser features a version of this vimaan, but it is a dragon/bat-like creature, diametrically opposite from previous cinematic/literary adaptations of Ramayana.

The teaser has left netizens unimpressed, even angry, considering the film had set high expectations that have now suffered a heavy fall. Several tweeps made jokes about Ravan's costume and hairstyle, saying that he looks like "a modern Mughal ruler." Some termed it a "kids' film that should only be aired on POGO channel." "Disappointed," "Cartoon," and "Ravan" have also become top Twitter trends.

Official : #Adipurush post theatrical streaming rights bagged by chutti tv 👍🏼 #AdipurushTeaser pic.twitter.com/MoJUVN9Zkg — Madurai Cinemas (@MaduraiCinemas) October 2, 2022

Ravan ne kahi apna ye suit Manish Malhotra Se to nhi silwaya na...Ramayan k time me aise karigar paye jate the...kamal hai pic.twitter.com/KE63ye1XPY — Akash Sharma (@AkashDC10) October 2, 2022

T-Series has bankrolled this large-scale mythological drama. Raut has also written the screenplay, while the cinematography is helmed by Karthik Palani. While Prabhas is playing Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan are portraying Sita and Lankesh/Ravana, respectively. Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Vatsal Sheth round up the cast. The film will release on January 12, 2023, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.