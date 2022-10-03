Entertainment

Shahid-Mira share glimpses of new swanky home worth Rs. 58cr

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 03, 2022, 11:00 am 2 min read

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are now proud owners of a swanky duplex in Worli. (Photo credit: Instagram/@mira.kapoor)

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are now proud owners of a swanky new home in Worli, Mumbai. Their new abode, which reportedly costs a whopping Rs. 58cr, was finalized back in 2019, but things got delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the celebrity couple has finally moved in, and the duo has also been sharing a few glimpses on Instagram!

Details Earlier, the couple lived in a sea-facing house in Juhu

Reportedly, the couple was earlier living in their old sea-facing Juhu house but bid it adieu for this luxurious duplex apartment. Their new home is located at Three Sixty West, a skyscraper that lets one take in the scenic beauty of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. It reportedly has six parking slots and a massive 500-sq-feet balcony, which explains the jaw-dropping cost.

Posts Rajput shared photos from the kitchen, her favorite spot

Recently, Rajput took to Instagram Stories to provide a sneak peek into her well-organized kitchen, with cabinets and drawers neatly filled with pulses and spices. In another post, she was seen trying her hands on a piano. Part of her caption read, "Every evening once the kids are asleep and I'm done with the day, I've been practising...I think I've found my spot (sic)."

Instagram Post Watch Rajput's full video here

Kapoor's post Rajput also posted photo of their opulent living room

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post that featured their new home, Kapoor could be seen shaking a leg with his brother Ishaan Khatter. The duo danced together on Michael Jackson's Smooth Criminal (Radio Edit). Kapoor captioned it, "MJ in PJ!" Rajput has also posted another photo that appears to be the living room, and its aesthetic beauty and plush furniture tie the whole room together.

Professional updates Take a look at Kapoor's upcoming projects

Kapoor was last seen in Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur. However, the film didn't do well critically and commercially. Up next, he has Raj & DK's web series Farzi in the pipeline, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. He also has Ali Abbas Zafar's Bloody Daddy, a remake of Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Nights). It will release straight on Voot Select sometime this year.