Sushmita to headline OTT series on transgender activist Gauri Sawant?

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 02, 2022, 06:32 pm 2 min read

Sushmita Sen will be reportedly headlining an OTT series based on a transgender activist.

After making a smashing comeback with the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya, former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen is now reportedly gearing up for her next OTT project. Based on the life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant, the yet-to-be-titled web series is helmed by Marathi director Ravi Jadhav. It is expected to be wrapped up by November and will premiere on Voot Select.

Context Why does this story matter?

The OTT boom has provided an unprecedented platform to several actors from the 1990s and the 2000s, who are now taking up roles that don't straitjacket them.

This has proved to be particularly beneficial for many female actors like Sen, Shefali Shah, Madhuri Dixit, etc.

Since Aarya was applauded by the audience, it will be interesting to see Sen anchor yet another web series.

Accomplishments But first, know who Gauri Sawant is

Mumbai-based transgender activist Sawant (born Ganesh Sawant) is known for working at the grassroots level for the welfare and betterment of the community and is at the helm of Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust. The NGO helps transgender people and those struggling with HIV/AIDS. After adopting a sex worker's daughter in 2001, Sawant gained further popularity as "the first transgender mother of India."

Plot Upcoming series will underline 'varied aspects' of Sawant's life

The upcoming six-episode series will highlight "varied aspects" of Sawant's life, her journey, and the challenges and hurdles she encountered to become "India's first transgender mother." reported PeepingMoon, citing sources. Floored by Sawant's "courage" and fight against "all odds for the transgender community," Sen reportedly agreed to play the role. This will also be an opportunity for Sen to rise above her "glamorous" image.

Information Series will also shed light on mother-daughter relationship

The series will not only talk about the immense obstacles that pricked Sawant's path but will also shed light on her warm relationship with her daughter, Gayatri. It has been produced by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartik D Nishandar under Global Sports Entertainment and Media Solutions. After this project, Sen is expected to start shooting for Aarya Season 3 and a "power-packed biopic film."