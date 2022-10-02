Entertainment

Dulquer Salmaan starrer 'King of Kotha's first-look poster out!

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 02, 2022, 02:55 pm 2 min read

Dulquer Salmaan will soon be seen in 'King of Kotha'.

Dulquer Salmaan is on a sure-shot roll! After impressing pan-India audiences with his back-to-back critical and commercial successes such as Kurup, Sita Ramam, and Chup: Revenge of the Artist, he is gearing up for his next, King of Kotha. Now, the makers of the upcoming film have dropped the first-look poster of the Abhilash Joshiy directorial, though its release date is still under wraps.

Salmaan has been gaining nationwide acclaim of late with blockbuster releases one after the other.

He is also known for sliding into the characters' skin easily, and his command over multiple Indian languages also makes him a favorite among the directors.

Reportedly, King of Kotha will release in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, which will further catapult Salmaan's popularity and reach across India.

First look Salmaan looks rugged, rustic, and intense in first poster

On Saturday evening, Salmaan shared the first-look poster of the film. The poster presents him in a raw and rugged avatar, with unkempt hair and an intense expression. He can also be seen smoking a cigarette, which further lends him a sturdy, gangster look. Naturally, his fans' excitement is over the roof, and his Twitter post has been "liked" over 22,000 times so far!

Information Aishwarya Lekshmi roped in as female lead

The upcoming action entertainer will be backed by Salmaan's Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios. Notably, it will mark Abhilash's directorial debut. He is the son of veteran Malayalam director Joshiy. Reportedly, the movie went on floors in Chennai a few days ago and will primarily be shot in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Aishwarya Lekshmi is reportedly the female lead of King of Kotha.

Upcoming projects Where else will we see Salmaan next?

Salmaan will soon be seen in Raj & DK's Netflix web series Guns & Gulaabs, a retro action thriller. Moreover, Othiram Kadakam was announced in 2021, but its buzz gradually died down, with reports suggesting it may have been shelved. However, director Soubin Shahir confirmed it would see fruition and intersperse horror and comedy elements. Salmaan also has Bilal—starring his father Mammootty—in the pipeline.