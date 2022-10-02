Entertainment

Hurry! 50% off on 'Drishyam 2' tickets if booked today

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 02, 2022, 02:08 pm 2 min read

'Drishyam 2' is heading toward a theatrical release on November 18.

Talk about innovative promotional strategies! Ahead of the release of the anxiously anticipated Drishyam 2 on November 18, its makers are offering a 50% discount on its release day tickets to people who book them on Sunday (October 2). Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran will be reprising their roles in this Abhishek Pathak directorial, while Akshaye Khanna is a new cast addition.

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to Drishyam (2015), an edge-of-the-seat thriller appreciated for its multilayered narrative, Devgn and Tabu's performances, and unpredictable twists.

Drishyam was the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Drishyam (2013), now a full-fledged franchise across industries, starring Mohanlal.

Though makers haven't confirmed it, the Drishyam franchise is said to be loosely based on Keigo Higashino's The Devotion of Suspect X.

Announcement October 2 played a key role in 'Drishyam's plot

Film critic-trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update on social media. He wrote, "Drishyam 2 makers tie up with multiple chains to offer 50% discount for the release day if tickets are booked on 2 Oct 2022." October 2 has been chosen to kickstart the promotions since the date plays a key role in Drishyam and was the pivot point of the entire mystery.

TEAM 'DRISHYAM 2' OFFERS 50% DISCOUNT ON FILM TICKETS ON RELEASE DAY... #Drishyam2 makers tie up with multiple chains to offer 50% discount for the release day [18 Nov 2022], *if* tickets are booked on 2 Oct 2022... Stars #AjayDevgn as #VijaySalgaonkar. pic.twitter.com/OACqDzpv1j — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2022

Drishyam 2 makers recently took viewers down memory lane through a recall teaser that featured several critical points from Drishyam. It included Sameer's "accidental" murder, the cat and mouse chase between the Salgaonkar family and the authorities, and the web of lies Vijay (Devgn) weaves to protect his family. Toward the end, we also caught a glimpse of Vijay "confessing" to his crimes.

Cast, crew Here's all you need to know about 'Drishyam 2'

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Drishyam 2 also stars Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Mrunal Jadhav. It has been written by director-producer Jeetu Joseph and Aamil Keeyan Khan (Runway 34). Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa) composed the music, while the cinematography has been helmed by Sudhir K Chaudhary (Kaanchi, Section 375). Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak have bankrolled the film.