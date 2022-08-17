Entertainment

#BoycottBollywood trend: Arjun Kapoor gives his two cents; gets trolled

#BoycottBollywood trend: Arjun Kapoor gives his two cents; gets trolled

Written by Yvonne Jacob Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Aug 17, 2022, 12:29 pm 3 min read

What Arjun Kapoor said about #BoycottBollywood trend.

The hashtag #BoycottBollywood has been trending on social media for quite some time. Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha faced a lot of flak because of the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha campaign. Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan and even yet-to-be-released films like Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha are seeing the same fate. Arjun Kapoor has weighed in on the boycott trend, and here's what happened.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kapoor's latest outing Ek Villain Returns with co-stars Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria, turned out to be a box office dud.

In fact, many recent Bollywood releases, including Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, have failed to pull the crowd.

So, Kapoor, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, addressed the boycott trend, but his opinions didn't go down well with netizens.

#1 'I think we made a mistake by being silent'

Kapoor talked about the movie boycott campaigns on social media and said, "I think we made a mistake by being silent about it and that was our decency but people have started taking advantage of that." "I think we made a mistake by thinking that 'our work will speak for ourselves,'" he said and added that people have made such campaigns a "habit."

#2 Kapoor opined the industry should 'come together'

Kapoor also mentioned that entire Bollywood needs to come together to stop the boycott trend. "We need to come together and do something about it because what people write about us or the hashtags that trend, are far away from reality." He also said that people like actors when a movie performs well and "not because of our surnames but because of the film."

#3 'The shine of the industry is coming down'

"On Friday morning, the spark in people, the euphoria for a new film, the excitement in people, and the shine of the industry is coming down," Kapoor expressed during the interview. He also used a shiny car as a metaphor for Bollywood actors and said that if people constantly keep throwing dirt on a car, even a new car will lose its shine.

#4 'We have turned a blind eye' on the constant trolling

Speaking about the film industry and its shine, Kapoor further said, "Humne toh kaafi keechad jhel liya hai pichle kuch saalon mein (We have faced a lot of muck tossed at us in the past few years)... We have turned a blind eye on it (sic)." "We think that people's perception will change after the film's release," he added.

Online trolling Netizens slam Kapoor over his remarks

Kapoor is being trolled online following his remarks on the boycott trend and Bollywood making a mistake by "being silent." Netizens have been targetting him with remarks on his career and flops. A Twitter user wrote: "Arjun Kapoor ki movies ko kaise Boycott kare jab Pehle se hi itni flop hoti hai iski movies (How can we boycott Kapoor's films when they already flop?)."

Twitter Post Take a look at what this user tweeted

Iski movie to Waise hi flop hoti hai.dekhane to koi jata hai nahi.Frustration me bol raha hai..Waise public movie dekha ya nahi..ye public ki choice hai. ye public ka baap nahi hai.public mai-baap hota hai beta.Tera product public ko pasand nahi hai to dekhe kyu



#ArjunKapoor — RAVI ADITYA🚩 (@SanatanAditya) August 17, 2022

Twitter Post Another tweet targetting Kapoor

#ArjunKapoor #Bollywood



Arjun Kapoor trying to Get a Boycott Call for his Movies to gain Attention.



Public : pic.twitter.com/Vm6mDPRB20 — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) August 16, 2022