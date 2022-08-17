Entertainment

Is Vidya Balan on board for 'The Dirty Picture' sequel?

Is Vidya Balan on board for 'The Dirty Picture' sequel?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 17, 2022, 10:42 am 2 min read

'The Dirty Picture' hit the theaters in December 2011.

Vidya Balan's The Dirty Picture (2011) is reportedly getting a sequel. While there is no official announcement regarding this development yet, social media is filled with reports about the same. However, it is yet to be known if Balan will be a part of the sequel. So far, reports suggest that the makers have not yet approached the Jalsa actor for the same.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Dirty Picture is one of the first women-centric movies in Bollywood.

Apart from being critically acclaimed, the movie also did well at the box office.

The news of its sequel getting—made more than a decade later—has been grabbing headlines.

Also, since the makers have not yet initiated talks with Balan, it is to be seen who plays the lead role this time.

Details What will the film be all about?

Regarding the sequel, India Today quoted a source as saying, "The sequel to The Dirty Picture is in the works. However, Vidya Balan has not been approached for the film yet." "The writing of the film is yet to begin. The sequel might shed light on the younger days of Silk Smitha," the source added. But let's wait till it is announced officially.

Information All you need to know about 'The Dirty Picture'

The film was made reportedly on a budget of Rs. 18 crore and it went on to collect Rs. 117 crore at the box office. Based on the life of the late actor Smitha, it was directed by Milan Luthria. Apart from Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Tusshar Kapoor played pivotal roles. Balan had also bagged a National Film Award for her performance.

Updates Where else will we see Balan next?

Meanwhile, Balan has several films in her lineup. This includes Neeyat, an "edge-of-the-seat" thriller suspense drama directed by Anu Menon. She will also share the screen with Pratik Gandhi and Ileana D'Cruz in a yet-to-be-titled rom-com. Shirsha Guha Thakurta will be helming the project. This movie will also mark her second collaboration with Ellipsis Entertainment, which had backed her 2017 hit drama Tumhari Sulu.