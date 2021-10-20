Yohani's 'Manike Mage Hithe' getting Hindi version in 'Thank God'

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Oct 20, 2021, 03:38 pm

The Hindi version of 'Manike Mage Hithe' will feature in 'Thank God'

Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka de Silva, who took the Internet by storm with her viral track Manike Mage Hithe, is all set to make her Bollywood debut. She will be lending her voice to the track's Hindi version for the upcoming slice of life comedy film Thank God. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the lyrics of the song have been penned by Rashmi Virag.

Information

Nora Fatehi and Malhotra to feature in the song?

As per a report, the song will be a dance number and will feature Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra. While Fatehi is noted for her smooth dance moves (watch her in Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate), Malhotra will have to make sure his steps match hers.

Information

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet to play lead roles

Thank God boasts of an ensemble star cast comprising Ajay Devgn, Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh. Slated to be a "feel-good film, it will connect families with a beautiful message at the end," as per the makers. Indra Kumar has helmed the project, while Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit, and Markand Adhikari have produced it.

Story

Devgn will be seen as the God of death

The film will narrate how Malhotra-Singh's romance comes to a halt after the former dies and meets Yamraj (Devgn). It sounds like the plot of Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, so it needs to be seen how this one pans out. Thank God is targeting a theatrical release next year. Notably, Devgn will wrap up shooting for all his projects this year itself.

Details

All you need to know about Yohani

Coming back to Manike Mage Hithe, it is a 2020 Sinhala song that was originally sung by Satheeshan Rathnayaka. The track came to spotlight after Yohani released her own version of the song in May this year. Before gaining global recognition, she was known for her rap cover of Deviyange Bare. The 29-year-old is popular for her videos on TikTok as well.

Quote

'Received tremendous love and support. Looking forward to visiting India'

Talking about her Bollywood debut, she said, "I have received tremendous love and support from India and am extremely grateful to the entire team of Thank God for presenting the Hindi version of my track in the film!" "I am looking forward to visiting India soon," she added. Meanwhile, Bhushan said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with such a talented musician like Yohani."