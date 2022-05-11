Entertainment

Jodie Comer to lead feminist-thriller 'The End We Start From'

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 11, 2022, 06:46 pm 2 min read

Jodie Comer will star in 'The End We Start From' (Photo credit: Instagram/@jodiemcomer)

British actor Jodie Comer will star next in the apocalyptic thriller film, The End We Start From. The movie will be produced by actor-producer Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) under his banner SunnyMarch, along with Hera Pictures, Anton, and BBC Film, reported Deadline. The End We Start From will be a part of the upcoming 2022 Cannes Market.

Context Why does this story matter?

The film is adapted from Meghan Hunter's acclaimed novel, which topped the Indie Next Selection list in November 2017.

The book also won the Barnes & Noble Discover Great New Writers Award in the same year.

The End We Start From (the film) has an impressive mix of rising as well as established producers and creatives on its team, thus expectations are high.

Plot A mother clings to her ray of hope amid catastrophe

The film is touted to be a feminist survival story. It's set amid a catastrophic flood that overtakes London, submerging it under floodwaters. Comer will portray a mother who gives birth to her child when the world is assumed to be coming to an end, thanks to the disaster. Among it all, Comer, along with her newborn, tries to find a way back home.

Crew Cumberbatch is also executive producing film

Cumberbatch will executive produce the film alongside Comer, Anton's Sebastien Raybaud, Cecile Gaget, and Eva Yates from BBC Film. Mahalia Belo is the director while Alice Birch is handling the script. Leah Clarke and Adam Ackland from SunnyMarch, Liza Marshall and Sophie Hunter from Hera Pictures along with Amy Jackson have produced the film in addition to the Sherlock Holmes star.

Projects This comes just after Comer's second BAFTA win

Incidentally, this new project was announced after Comer received her second BAFTA award for Help a few days ago. She bagged her first BAFTA for her hit series Killing Eve. The production of the upcoming film is set for August 2022. Details about the release and complete casting are yet to be announced. Comer was last seen in The Last Duel and Free Guy.