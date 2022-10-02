Entertainment

TV actor Anaya Soni's health condition critical, battling kidney failure

TV actor Anaya Soni's health condition critical, battling kidney failure

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 02, 2022, 01:26 pm 2 min read

TV actor Anaya Soni is battling kidney failure. We wish her a speedy recovery.

TV actor Anaya Soni, who shot to fame through Hindi serials like Ishq Mein Marjawan and Mere Sai, reportedly collapsed on the sets of the latter recently. The shooting was halted, and she was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, reports suggest that Soni hasn't yet shown much improvement, and her condition is critical, owing to kidney failure. We wish her a speedy recovery.

Details Soni's family also encountering financial problems

As per Aaj Tak, Soni's father told the media that one of her kidneys is damaged that needs to be replaced. The actor is currently undergoing dialysis at the hospital. However, her family is facing financial troubles, and money could become a hindrance to Soni's treatment further. She will be shifted to Holy Spirit Hospital in Andheri East, Mumbai, on Monday (October 3).

On Sunday, Soni requested fans to pray for her. She wrote on Instagram, "My creatinine [has] come to 15.76 and hemoglobin is 6.7...condition is serious." "Life has not been [an] easy journey...was trying to take it easy by enjoying the present... But this too shall pass soon." "Soon have to go with my kidney transplant," she wrote, adding she will apply for it post-dialysis.

Instagram Post Read the entire post here

Instagram post A post shared by theanayasoni on October 2, 2022 at 11:17 am IST

Struggles The actor had a similar scare last year, too

Soni has been struggling with her health issues for a while and sought financial help from her fans in 2021 as well. She has been surviving only on one kidney since 2015, which was donated to the actor by her father, reported Aaj Tak. However, this kidney has now deteriorated, too, and Soni was told to undergo a kidney transplant to improve the condition.

Personal life Soni's family lost their assets, wealth in a fire

Soni's family was initially doing fine financially as both her mother and brother were earning well, said reports. However, after a fire broke out at their house a few years ago, things went south quickly and the family found itself embroiled in financial woes. Notably, Soni has worked in TV shows such as Adaalat, Naamkarann, and Hai Apna Dil To Awaara, among others.