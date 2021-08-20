'Ratnan Prapancha' trailer: Road movie filled with fun and crime

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 20, 2021, 09:00 pm

The trailer of an upcoming Kannada movie, Ratnan Prapancha, has just dropped online. Written and directed by Dayavittu Gamanisi (2017) fame Rohit Padaki, it is about Ratna's world. Although the movie trailer didn't reveal much about the plot, it introduced the main characters, who are quite a lot in number. Backed by Karthik and Yogi G Raj, it has music by Ajaneesh B Loknath.

About

What happens in the trailer?

Actor Dhananjaya appears in an interesting role of a "crabby" insurance agent, who is stuck in a 9 to 5 job. The trailer shows how his world changes when a girl walks into his life. From Bengaluru to Kashmir and then North India, Dhananjaya's Ratna is seen traveling to several places, including a crime world. The tone has been kept comedy throughout the trailer.

Cast

Umashree as a doting mother is entertaining in the trailer

Apart from Dhananjaya, the upcoming movie also stars Reba John, Umashree, Shruthi, Pramod, Anu Prabhakar, Ravi Shankar, Vainidhi, Achyuth Kumar and Rajesh Nataranga among others. Among all, it's Ratna's mother character, played by Umashree, whom we found quite entertaining. She portrayed a typical doting mom, who speaks without any filter and is desperate to get her son married. This veteran actress overshadows others.

Reaction

Kannada movie fans praises Dhananjaya, calls the trailer 'A1'

Going by the YouTube video, Dhananjaya's character has been scripted really well and the actor too has delivered a good performance. Naturally, it raises expectations. Fans are praising the actor, saying, "Dhananjay is showing his versatility" and "Dhananjay's script selection in recent days is just wow." And about the content, netizens wrote, "promising," "next level," "high expectations on this movie," and "A1 Kannada content."

Online Posts

Dulquer Salmaan, Kichcha Sudeepa share and laud the trailer online

Within seven hours, the trailer on YouTube has crossed two lakh views and 40K likes. Even big South Indian stars have shared the video and lauded the director and actors on their respective Twitter handles. Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "Happy to share the #RathnanPrapanchaTrailer !! All the best you guys !!!" Kannada superstars Kichcha Sudeepa and Rakshit Shetty too appreciated the trailer clip.