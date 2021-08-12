Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol collaborating for R Balki's first thriller

Filmmaker R Balki is back on the director's seat after his National Award-winning movie, Pad Man (2018). And this time, he will be helming a thriller. For this, he has signed a talented star cast, comprising Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, The Family Man-fame Shreya Dhanwanthary and Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan, who has earlier worked with the late Irrfan Khan in the Bollywood movie, Karwaan.

Details

This is Balki's first tryst with the thriller genre

Balki is known for making movies on social issues like Ki & Ka, Cheeni Kum and Paa. And this will be his first tryst with a psychological thriller. While talking about it, the 57-year-old said, "After months of waiting, for me, it's exciting to start shooting anything. And to make a film in a genre that I haven't attempted before is even more exciting."

Star Cast

Balki is working with the four for the first time

Balki added that he had this movie idea "for a long time," but "never got around to writing it." "I just can't wait to get into the edit room," he expressed. About his cast, he said that while Deol's screen presence is "booming," Salmaan is "possibly one of the most charming actors in Indian cinema today." Notably, this is Balki's first project with them.

Characters

Dhanwanthary will play Salmaan's love interest in the movie

Dhanwanthary, who will play Salmaan's love interest, came into focus after delivering solid performances in Scam 1992 and The Family Man. "I just knew that I would eventually work with this talented girl," the filmmaker said. About Bhatt, Balki thinks that she's "born to be in front of that camera" and thanked "Alankrita (Shrivastava) for getting another extraordinary performance from her in Bombay Begums."

Premiere

Movie is set to release next year

Except for the reticent Ghayal actor, the other three have confirmed about this project on social media. Reportedly, its shooting has begun a few days ago in Colaba, Mumbai. Balki is planning to release it in early 2022, however, it is unclear whether the movie will premiere on an OTT platform or in theaters. Plot details have also been kept under wraps for now.