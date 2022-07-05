Lifestyle

Story of Khaby Lame, the most followed TikToker

Written by Lahari Basu Jul 05, 2022, 05:42 pm 3 min read

Khaby Lame has surpassed several celebrities to become the fastest growing creator in the world.

You must have come across hilarious videos of a guy demonstrating simpler alternatives to life hack videos on Instagram or TikTok, without saying a word. You guessed it right, we are talking of Khaby Lame, the young man who shot to fame on social media for showing the obvious! The man said nothing but with his simple gesture won millions of hearts.

Simple videos Who is Khaby Lame?

Khabane Lame aka Khaby is a Senegalese social media star based in Italy, and the most-followed TikToker as of today. The 22-year-old shot to fame with his short videos where he silently mocks complicated life hacks. Although many TikTokers produce high-quality videos, most of Lame's videos are shot in poor lighting. Six of the 25 most-liked TikTok videos are his.

Instagram Post Simple way of working out

Relatability Why is Lame as famous as he is?

While watching some life hack videos we've often thought to ourselves, "Are these even convenient?" and relating to this exasperation, Lame's videos are a universal hit. Samir Chaudry, founder of The Publish Press, explained that he represents "authenticity over production" without "trying too hard." In an interview with Nas Daily, another creator, explaining why his videos are different Lame says they're "simple and easy."

Instagram Post Watch Lame speak for the first time on camera

Dyslexic Lame is the fastest growing creator in the world

Being dyslexic, Lame got rejected from many schools and did not get a decent job, either. After losing his job in a factory in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, he started making videos but got just nine views and two subscribers in a month. Now, he's the fastest-growing creator with 200 million followers and an estimated net worth of $1-2 million!

NFT collection Commercial success of Lame

In 2021, Lame appeared as a co-star for Juventus F.C.'s announcement of Manuel Locatelli. He also attended the Venice Film Festival as a special guest. This year in January, Lame signed a multi-year partnership with Hugo Boss and got featured in the #BeYourOwnBoss campaign. Recently, cryptocurrency exchange Binance signed Lame as their global brand ambassador. An NFT collection in his name is also underway.

Senegalese citizen Lame would be granted Italian citizenship soon

Lame lives in Milan with his agent, as an expat. He began studying in Italian schools, but at 14, his parents sent him to study temporarily in Dakar, Senegal. Despite living in Italy since childhood, he remained a Senegalese citizen. The Italian Undersecretary of the Ministry of the Interior Carlo Sibilia announced recently, that Lame would be granted Italian citizenship soon.