Two 'husbands' approach cops against woman for eloping with third

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 09, 2022, 08:32 pm 3 min read

The policemen at Nagpur's Bharosa cell were left surprised after two men approached them seeking intervention to bring their estranged wife back. (Representational Image)

Two men approached police officers at Bharosa cell, seeking their assistance in reuniting with their estranged wife. The woman, who is now reportedly with her third lover, has been missing since she left her second husband's home a few days ago under the pretext of visiting her homeland. It has come to light that she befriended her third lover through social media, TOI reported.

Two husbands Woman had love marriage with first, married second in temple

According to Maharashtra police, the woman and her first husband had a love marriage and had two children. After four years of marriage, the mid-twenties woman made friends with her second paramour-turned-husband. According to police, the woman had missed a call from an unidentified number. She called back, after which the second man entered her life. They married two years ago in a temple.

Fact Second husband now teaming up with first

After leaving her first husband with their two kids, the woman eloped with her second lover before marrying informally at a temple near Nagpur in Maharashtra. They eventually began to live as a couple later. According to Bharosa cell sources, the second husband is now attempting to band together with the first husband in order to teach the third husband a lesson.

Context Second husband eager to get wife back, first isn't ready

According to Nagpur police, the second husband made every effort to find the first husband. The first husband, who is currently addicted to alcohol, was then persuaded by the second to accompany him to the cell. Seema Surve, senior inspector and in-charge of the Bharosa cell, stated that the second man is eager to get back with the woman, but the first isn't ready.

Details More details regarding the case

In contrast to her first husband, who is a mason, her second husband has been trained to lay optical fiber. It has been learned that the second husband had previously approached the Sonegaon police station. According to a Bharosa cell source, they had lodged a non-cognizable offense. The Bharosa cell was established to provide assistance and counseling services to children, women, and the elderly.

Quote Bharosa cell didn't register the complaint: Surve

"Bharosa cell didn't register the complaint, but we guided the men to approach Sonegaon police station to lodge a complaint about the third paramour and the woman. Since there was no domestic violence, we felt the local police station could legally deal with the situation better," stated Surve. She also said that the Bharosa cell took an objective stance on the two men's claims.