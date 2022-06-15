World

Debt-ridden Pakistan government asks its people to drink less tea

Jun 15, 2022

Pakistan reportedly imports tea by taking loan.

Pakistan has asked its citizens to drink less tea in order to keep the country's economy afloat. Pakistan is the world's largest tea importer, and it is currently dealing with rising inflation. On Tuesday, Pakistan's Minister of Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal said people could cut their daily tea consumption by "one or two cups" since imports are putting the country's finances under strain.

Context Why does this story matter?

State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) latest debt bulletin says that the overall debt and liabilities of Pakistan have risen to over $11,000 trillion, an increase of approximately $4900 trillion.

Farrukh Saleem, Pakistan's senior economist, stated that when the Imran Khan took power in 2018, the country's national debt and liabilities stood at Rs 30,000 billion, and by 2022, it increased to Rs 51,000 billion.

Statement What did the Pak minister say?

"The tea we import is imported by taking a loan," Iqbal explained. He also urged businesses to close early in order to preserve energy. Notably, Pakistan with a population of 220 million people is the world's top tea importer, spending more than $640 million on tea in 2020, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity.

Crisis Pakistan dealing with severe economic crisis since long

Pakistan has been in an economic crisis for a long time, and inflation has reached an all-time high. On the other hand, foreign exchange reserves are steadily declining. In February, the central bank held $16.3 billion in foreign exchange, which had dropped to $10 billion in May. Due to the economic crisis, Pakistan halted importing non-essential and luxury goods last month.

Impact Economic crisis also responsible for Imran Khan's ouster

The economic crisis was also a factor in the ouster of Pakistan's former Prime Minister, Imran Khan. Khan was accused of bad financial management by the current PM Shehbaz Sharif. It is now Sharif's challenge to rebuild the economy. Sharif was sworn in as Prime Minister on April 11, following the fall of Khan's government following a no-confidence motion.

Information Jokes flying on social media about the tea advice

This appeal of the Pakistani government is being mocked on social media. Many users have written that reducing the drinking of tea will not improve the economic condition of the country.

Efforts Some corrective steps taken by the government

Last month, Pakistan abolished a petrol price restriction at the end of the month. It was a need for a long-stalled bailout package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to proceed. The administration also proposed a new $47 billion budget for 2022-23 last week. It has been persuading the IMF to renew the $6 billion bailout agreement reached by both parties in 2019.