'Radhe Shyam's 'Raegaigal' review: Therapeutic music, catchy lyrics, beautiful visuals

Published on Dec 16, 2021

'Sanchari' was released in five languages - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde will next be seen in the period drama Radhe Shyam. The movie has a lot of buzz around it and now that its release date is around the corner, makers are keeping in-waiting fans engaged with promotional tactics. As a part of that, a new song was released today, titled Sanchari. Here's our verdict for Raegaigal (Tamil version).

Music The song can melt even the coldest of hearts

Tamil version of this melodious track has been crooned by Sathya Prakash, while Madhan Karky has penned it. With simple words and soothing music, the song grows on you instantly. More than anything, it has a therapeutic vibe. Its relaxing tune given by Justin Prabhakaran can melt even the coldest of hearts. I, for one, felt at peace while listening to it.

Visuals Video: Shows Prabhas looking for his love, in style

There are several aspects in the song's visuals that kept me hooked. For one, it shows Prabhas as a traveller, who is searching out for his love. He is seen in different looks as he travels all around Europe. One has to agree that the Baahubali star manages to slay all the looks, with ease and panache. The picturesque locations are totally drool-worthy.

Verdict The song, video pretty much tick all 'expectations' boxes

Anyone who is in the phase of finding that special person will relate to the lyrics. Expectations will obviously be high from songs of this film, and Raegaigal has pretty much ticked all the boxes. In other words, the song quality is tremendous, lyrics are catchy, music instantly hooks you and video is satisfying. But mostly, the song is romantic. Verdict: Raegaigal bags 4.5.

Details All you need to know about 'Radhe Shyam'

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is a periodic fantasy drama, which will spin around the concept of time travel. Bankrolled by UV Creations, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, and Sasha Chettri in pivotal roles. After a long wait, the film is set to hit the big screens on January 14, 2022.