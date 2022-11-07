Entertainment

Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer gets a new release

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 07, 2022, 11:30 am 2 min read

Om Raut's Adipurush gets a new release date

Om Raut's Adipurush starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and, Kriti Sanon gets a new release date—June 16, 2023. The Tanhaji director took to social media to announce the recent development and thanked the fans for their abundant love and support. The magnum opus is bankrolled by T-series' Bhushan Kumar and it's a retelling of the epic Ramayana.

Context Why does this story matter?

Adipurush is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and is based on Ramayana. The movie is expected to have a universal appeal among viewers across the country.

The recently released teaser was widely criticized, mostly for its shoddy VFX and portrayal of Ravana.

It's going to be interesting to see if the film can resurrect after receiving such heavy flak!

Details Vision of Om Raut

Om Raut's Tanhaji was loved by many and the film won three National awards too. The makers are considering repackaging, incorporating viewers' feedback and shooting some parts again in order to produce a better product. Raut said, "Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotions to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our Sanskriti and history."

Details 'Tanhaji' director's response to the flak

In an interview with Indian Express, the director said that he is sad about the negative response. He, however, explained that the film is made for celluloid and will not do justice on phone screens. Reacting to backlash on Khan's look, he told Indiatimes that he wants to connect with today's generation and tell them the story of Ramayana.

Story About 'Adipurush' in a nutshell

Adipurush is a Mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. It revolves around Raghava (Prabhas) who travels to Lanka to rescue his wife Janaki (Kriti Sanon) and wages a war against Lankesh (Saif Ali Khan), who kidnapped her. Raghava is accompanied by his army, which includes Laxman and Hanuman. The "victory of good over evil" film aims to engage with the younger generations.