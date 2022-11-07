Entertainment

'Kuttey' receives new release date; will hit theaters in January

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 07, 2022, 11:10 am 2 min read

'Kuttey' will now release on January 13, 2023

After being stuck in limbo for some time, Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut Kuttey has finally received a new release date! The multi-starrer drama is set to hit theaters on January 13, 2023. Notably, Aasmaan is the son of director-writer-music composer Vishal Bhardwaj. To recall, Vishal earlier announced that the film would release on November 4, but that didn't come to pass. Here's more.

The highly anticipated multi-starrer film Kuttey features Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

It has been bankrolled by T-Series, Vishal and his wife singer Rekha Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg, and director Luv Ranjan.

Its plot is still under wraps, but the film's expectations largely come from the ensemble cast and its unconventional title.

T-Series announced the new release date on social media. Its statement said, "Kuttey will release in cinemas on 13th January 2023," along with a mention of the entire cast ensemble. The caption read, "Usher in the New Year with #Kuttey, releasing in cinemas on 13th January, 2023." While some netizens expressed disappointment over the delay, others said that the wait will be worth it.

Though the makers haven't disclosed the reason behind the change in release date, it's likely that this happened due to multiple films locking Kuttey's previous November 4 release date. To recall, last Friday, three major mainstream Hindi movies had knocked on the theaters. These included Katrina Kaif-Ishaan Khatter-Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mili, and Huma Qureshi-Sonakshi Sinha's dramedy Double XL.

In an old interview, Kapoor said, "Kuttey is an incredibly special film in my body of work. It's a special feeling when you can't wait to be back on the sets of a project, and Kuttey is that film for me. " "I couldn't wait to surround myself with the ocean of talent that this film boasts of," added the Ek Villain Returns actor.