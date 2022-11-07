Entertainment

Happy birthday, Kamal Haasan! Recalling his early 'pan-Indian' supremacy

Nov 07, 2022

Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 68th birthday. Happy birthday!

The term "pan-Indian star" is the new talk of Tinsel town and has caught traction after the release of Baahubali, RRR, KGF franchise, and Pushpa. However, long before social media stamped actors with the "pan-Indian star" seal merely months after a release, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan delivered classic movies that established his dominion in this space. On his 68th birthday, take a look at some.

#1 'Chachi 420' (1997)

If you are a '90s kid, there are optimum chances that you must have enjoyed the hilarious rollercoaster Chachi 420! While playing a female character is a herculean task for several actors, not only did Haasan ace the role flawlessly but his voice modulation and mannerisms made the character absolutely believable! The film is immensely re-watchable and is currently streaming on YouTube for free.

#2 'Anbe Sivam' (2003)

Anbe Sivam brings together two fine artists: Haasan and R Madhavan. It has a simple yet comforting story at its core and delivers the message of hope and humanity, especially while battling adversities. This is distinctive particularly because Haasan's character was shown as a cripple as a result of blunt trauma and injury. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video or YouTube.

#3 'Sadma' (1983)

Considered a classic in its own right, Balu Mahendra's Sadma, starring Haasan and Sridevi, is the story of a young woman who regresses to childhood due to retrograde amnesia following a car crash. Haasan breathed life into the character of an empathetic man and delivered a moving, stirring performance. He was also nominated in the Best Actor category for the 31st Filmfare Awards.

#4 'Indian' (1996)

Shankar's Indian follows a former freedom fighter-turned-vigilante determined to "root out corruption." The film starred Haasan in a double role and remains one of the most monumental critical and commercial successes of his career. It was also selected as India's entry in the Best Foreign Language Film for the 1996 Academy Awards, though the film could not get nominated. Indian 2 is currently filming.