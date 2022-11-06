Entertainment

5 movies, series to watch before 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 06, 2022, 10:31 pm 2 min read

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' will be released in theaters on November 11

After being in development for four years, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally set to hit the big screens this Friday (November 11). It is the sequel to the Marvel film Black Panther which was released in 2018. As we wait for the film's arrival, here are five films/.shows to watch before catching the highly-anticipated sequel in cinemas to have the best experience.

#1 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Captain America: Civil War is the first movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) where Black Panther/T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and his father, King T'Challa (John Kani), ever made an appearance. In case you want to have a little background on the Wakandan nation, you must watch this movie. Captain America: Civil War also sets off the events of Black Panther.

#2 'Black Panther' (2018)

The second movie on the list is obviously the first-ever standalone movie of the Wakandan king: Black Panther. The film traces T'Challa's journey after he becomes the king of Wakanda. It had him battling the enemies of his nation to keep the entire world from danger. Ryan Coogler, who has directed and co-written Wakanda Forever, was at the helm of the first part, too.

#3 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Just a few months after debuting on the big screens with a standalone film, T'Challa and his kingdom returned to the marquee in Avengers: Infinity War. The film had the Avengers fighting against one of their greatest enemies, supervillain Thanos. It featured the Battle of Wakanda, fought by numerous MCU characters. The movie will help you learn more about Wakanda, T'Challa, and the Avengers.

#4 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Avengers: Endgame is another important film on this list, as it marked Boseman's final big-screen MCU appearance as T'Challa before his demise. Endgame saw the Avengers and Wakandan leaders reuniting to fight Thanos. The film explores more about the relationship between Wakanda and the Avengers.

#5 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' (2021)

Ayo (Florence Kasumba), a Dora Milaje warrior of Wakanda, makes a few appearances in some episodes of the MCU show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The series, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India, revolves around Sam (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan), who join forces. The Wakandans play an important role in getting Sam ready for the show's climactic battle.