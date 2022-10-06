Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan confirms horror comedy 'Bhoot Police' sequel

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 06, 2022, 05:10 pm 2 min read

Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Bhoot Police' will spawn a sequel soon

Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor starrer horror-comedy Bhoot Police is set to receive a sequel soon, confirmed lead actor Khan in a recent interview. The multistarrer had dropped on Disney+ Hotstar in September last year and also starred Yami Gautam Dhar and Jacqueline Fernandez. Khan and Kapoor had played ghostbusters in this Pawan Kripalani directorial that also featured Rajpal Yadav, Jamie Lever, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bhoot Police joined the league of Bollywood's horror-comedy offerings in recent times, such as Stree, Roohi, Go Goa Gone, Laxmii, Golmaal Again, among others.

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmii, too, was a direct release on Disney+ Hotstar.

While Bhoot Police couldn't woo the critics and was criticized for its cliche storyline, a section of viewers praised its silly jokes and cast performances.

Confirmation 'The makers are keen to do a sequel,' confirmed Khan

During an interview, Saif Ali Khan confirmed that a sequel is on the cards. The Sacred Games actor said, "I loved the script and I liked my role in Bhoot Police. It continues to be one of the most watched films on that platform [Disney+ Hotstar] and [the makers] are very keen to do a sequel." However, he didn't reveal a tentative release date.

Plot Here's a refresher on what 'Bhoot Police' was all about

For the unversed, Bhoot Police revolved around "two brothers (Khan and Kapoor), whose job is to hunt and eradicate ghosts for money." Maya (Gautam Dhar), the owner of a tea estate in the hills assigns them the task of warding off evil in her mansion/factory, which leads to a series of hilarious incidents one after the other. Fernandez played Gautam Dhar's sister.

Upcoming films Meanwhile, here's where we will see Khan next

Khan was recently seen in Pushkar-Gayatri's Vikram Vedha, alongside Hrithik Roshan. Up next, he will be seen portraying the role of Lankesh in Om Raut's Adipurush which is set to release on January 12, 2023. He will also be seen in the sequel of Go Goa Gone, a zombie comedy directed by Raj & DK. It co-stars Kunal Kemmu, Radhika Madan, and Vir Das.