Amidst 'Adipurush' trolling, Prabhas fans launch 'ban boycott bots' campaign

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 06, 2022, 04:12 pm 3 min read

'Adipurush,' directed by Om Raut, will release on January 12, 2023

In an interesting turn of events, Prabhas's fans have raised a clarion call to "ban boycott bots" on Twitter. The campaign emanates from the recent trolling received by the teaser of Adipurush, which has been criticized for its sub-par VFX work and misrepresentation of mythological figures. The actor's fans, however, feel that the criticism is unfair and is manufactured by Twitter bots.

The teaser of Adipurush was released in Ayodhya on Sunday evening amidst much hype.

However, it soon fell prey to the "boycott gang" due to "Ravan's portrayal as a Mughal ruler" and "the incorrect depiction of vanarsena," among other issues.

Unsurprisingly, #BanAdipurush started trending on Twitter within a few hours.

BJP spokesperson Malavika Avinash also slammed the makers for not representing "Indian history" correctly.

Prabhas's fans stormed Twitter saying that the "boycott gang" will not win against Adipurush and that the mythological drama will be able to woo audiences upon its release on January 12, 2023. One such fan wrote, "This trend is going to scare everyone who trolled Adipurush," while another one said, "We support you, Prabhas anna. Your hardwork will not be wasted at any cost."

#BanBoycottBots he is strong than all odds

Prabhu Shree Ram pic.twitter.com/SXrTawgWTT — SARATHᵃᵈⁱᵖᵘʳᵘˢʰ 🏹 (@sarathc57552903) October 6, 2022

The Indian film industry, particularly Bollywood, has been reeling under numerous boycott calls lately. Vikram Vedha, Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, and Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva are some of the numerous films that have courted such controversies this year. However, Brahmastra's staggering collections have demonstrated that it's eventually the content that makes or breaks a film, notwithstanding the negativity that may envelop it pre-release.

Despite a strong fanbase, it doesn't look like Adipurush's woes will end anytime soon. After the immense trolling it received over the teaser, animation company Vaanar Sena Studios claimed the poster was copied from one of their earlier works that featured Lord Shiva. "Such a shame T-Series. Should mention the original creator who developed the artwork," said the studio in a now-unavailable Instagram Story.

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, while Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh, the demon king of Lanka. Kriti Sanon plays Sita. Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Vatsal Sheth will also be seen in supporting roles. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar (T-Series) bankrolled Adipurush alongside director Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair (Retrophiles). The venture is reportedly mounted on an Rs. 500cr budget.

