Entertainment

Watch: Virat Kohli converts Kishore Kumar's old bungalow into restaurant

Watch: Virat Kohli converts Kishore Kumar's old bungalow into restaurant

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 06, 2022, 02:51 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli took his fans on a virtual tour of his new venture called the One8 Commune in Mumbai. The cricketer's new venture is a restaurant, which is actually the bungalow of the late legendary singer Kishore Kumar. On Wednesday, Kohli shared a glimpse of the restaurant and stated that it will cater to the needs of all communities in terms of food.

Context Why does this story matter?

Reportedly, Kohli has leased out the property situated in Juhu for five years.

And this is not the first time that the cricketer has set foot in the business of hospitality.

He already owns a chain of restaurants with outlets in Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune with the same name.

He owns other businesses including clothing, fragrances, and shoes all under the One8 brand.

Details Kohli took fans on tour with actor Maniesh Paul

In the video tour of the restaurant, Kohli mentioned that this restaurant's utmost focus will be on food with an aim to attract customers to visit the place more than once. Popular actor and host Maniesh Paul anchored the video while engaging in conversations and fun segments throughout the video. Kohli also sang Kumar's popular number Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi in the clip.

Quote 'Kishore Da was just charismatic'

When asked why he chose Kumar's bungalow for his restaurant, Kohli said, "His songs have really really touched me." "The one person that I was asked 'Who would you have liked to have met if they were alive,' I would have said Kishore Da always because he was just charismatic (sic)," the cricketer further added in the video.

Information Restaurant to be launched on October 8

Kohli also shared a video on Instagram while announcing the launch date of his restaurant as October 8 (Saturday). "Some fun, laughter, and lots of communing! Catch the exclusive footage of us showcasing our newest Commune in Juhu, launching on the 8th of October (sic)," he captioned the video. Meanwhile, Kohli is busy with the T20 World Cup, which will start on October 16.