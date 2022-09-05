Sports

Virat Kohli vs Pakistan: Decoding his T20I stats

Virat Kohli vs Pakistan: Decoding his T20I stats

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 05, 2022, 06:47 pm 2 min read

India's Virat Kohli slammed his second consecutive half-century in the Super Four match against Pakistan at Asia Cup 2022. Coming in at 54/1, the Run Machine smacked a 44-ball 60, hitting four fours and a six. Kohli, who scored his 32nd T20I fifty, now the most 50+ scores by a player in the format. Here, we decode his T20I stats against Pakistan.

Runs Kohli completes 400 T20I runs against Pakistan

Kohli is India's leading run-scorer against Pakistan in T20Is. He has become the fourth batter to score over 400 T20I runs against them. He has racked up 406 runs from nine T20Is at an incredible average of 67.66 and a strike rate of 119.06. The tally includes four half-centuries. His best score of 78* against Pakistan came during the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup.

Asia Cup Kohli's stats vs Pakistan at Asia Cup

Kohli has featured in three 50-over Asia Cup matches against Pakistan. He has slammed 206 runs at an astonishing average of 68.66 in these matches. His highest ODI score of 183 came in the 2012 Asia Cup match against Pakistan. Meanwhile, Kohli is the only player to have scored over 100 runs against them in the T20 edition (60, 35, and 49).

T20 WC His numbers at T20 WC

Kohli also has the most runs against Pakistan in T20 World Cups. He leads the tally with 226 runs from four matches. Kohli has registered fifties in three of these games. He has an average of 226 as he returned unbeaten in three matches. His scores read as 57 (2021), 55* (2016), 36* (2014), and 78* (2012).

AC 2022 Kohli averages 77.00 in Asia Cup 2022

Kohli has looked solid at the 2022 Asia Cup so far. He has already scored two half-centuries (35 vs Pakistan, 59* vs Hong Kong, and 60 vs Pakistan). Kohli has had an overall strike rate of 126.22 in the ongoing tournament. He is India's leading run-scorer (154) and averages 77.00. Kohli is only behind Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (192).

Stats Kohli recently played his 100th T20I

Kohli recently became just the second cricketer after New Zealand's Ross Taylor to play 100 matches in each of the three formats. His T20I appearance against Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener was his 100th. Kohli is presently the third-highest run-scorer in the format, having slammed 3,462 runs at an incredible average of 50.91. He is behind Rohit Sharma (3,548) and Martin Guptill (3,497).