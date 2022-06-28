Lifestyle

Here's Virat Kohli's diet and fitness plan

Kohli focuses on eating enough proteins and vitamin-rich food and has a strict exercise regime.

Heartthrob cricketer Virat Kohli may arguably be one of the most famous Indian cricket captains, both for his performance and fitness. If you are looking for exercise and nutrition tips to get fit, a look at Kohli's fitness routine and diet might be an inspiration. He loves home-cooked food and you must know that it is the best way to control your diet.

Fitness routine The focus area of his fitness routine

Being an A-class athlete, Kohli's workout routine involves movements aimed at bettering and maintaining his muscles' tensility. Following a five-day workout routine, he rests for two days. During the off-season, he focuses on muscle mass building and exercises to strengthen his core, back, and legs. High-intensity exercises and cardio exercises help him perform well and maintain his prime form.

Warm up Runs for a good warm-up session

Warming up before any exercise is of utmost importance. For sports like cricket where one might have to jump-start a sprint to catch a flying ball, they must warm up well to avoid muscle injuries or cramps. Like every athlete, Kohli believes in a good warm-up session. He chooses to run and is known to have run for 20 minutes at 15 km/hour.

Compound exercises Pro-level exercises for high performance

Kohli is a fan of compound exercises. These involve working on multiple muscle groups at the same time, improving intramuscular coordination along with strength and muscle mass. For example, deadlifts, squats, and front lunges with twists. He also has a lifting platform at home. He also does at-home explosive circuits, where a series of workouts are performed in a span of a few minutes.

High-protein diet Kohli follows a quasi-vegetarian lifestyle

Kohli follows a quasi-vegetarian diet. Quasi-vegetarians may eat fish, seafood, or poultry occasionally. He eats enough eggs, dal, quinoa, vegetables, and spinach to not develop a vitamin deficiency. Kohli follows a high-protein diet. For breakfast, he has a three-egg-white omelet with peanut butter on brown bread. For lunch, there is chicken with spinach and for dinner, he prefers soup, salad, or stir-fried vegetables.