Health benefits of jackfruit seeds and some recipes

Written by Sneha Das Expert opinion by Dr Akanksha Saxena Jun 03, 2022, 11:55 am 3 min read

Known as the largest tree fruit, jackfruit is loaded with essential nutrients like vitamins B and C, potassium, calcium, and iron. However, not only the flesh but jackfruit seeds are also packed with nutrients like zinc, copper, iron, magnesium, and potassium. The thiamine and riboflavin in them keep your skin, hair, and eyes healthy. Here are a few health benefits of jackfruit seeds.

Context Here is what our expert says

Jackfruit seeds are considered a delicacy in Southeast Asian cuisines.

It is power-packed with fiber, iron, zinc, magnesium, copper, and potassium, which together offer a host of health benefits.

A protein called jacalin, which is a plant-based lectin, has immunomodulatory and anti-viral properties.

However, some individuals may have life-threatening allergies to jackfruit due to the presence of this very protein.

#1 Promotes digestion

Packed with dietary fiber and potent antispasmodic properties, jackfruit seeds are extremely effective in giving relief from indigestion issues including abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea, and flatulence. These seeds help to reduce the release of harmful gases in the stomach and improve digestion by increasing nutrient absorption. Dry the seeds, grind them into powder form, mix with lukewarm water and consume to prevent indigestion.

#2 Boosts your immunity

The essential nutrients like vitamins A, and C and the anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties of jackfruit seeds boost your immunity. All these combine to shield your body against infections. A protein called jacalin in jackfruit seeds strengthens your body's immunity against the HIV virus. It is also effective against fungal, viral, and bacterial infections and protects against food-borne diseases.

#3 Helps prevent anemia

Being a rich source of iron, jackfruit seeds will help to prevent anemia and increase the hemoglobin levels in your body. It boosts the production of red blood cells and wards off several blood disorders. The iron in these seeds also helps to maintain your heart and brain health. Have a glass of lukewarm water with jackfruit seed powder daily to tackle anemia.

Recipe 1 Jackfruit seeds stir fry

Steam the jackfruit seeds, remove the outer skin, and slice them into halves. Add mustard seeds, onions, and garlic to a pan and saute for some time. Add sliced jackfruit seeds, red chili powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, salt, coriander powder, little water, and stir well. Cook the seeds for a few minutes. Add grated coconut and mix again. Serve hot with steamed rice.

Recipe 2 Jackfruit seed halwa

This jackfruit seed halwa is the perfect sweet and luscious dessert to enjoy after a scrumptious meal. Boil the jackfruit seeds and peel the outer skin. Grind the seeds with milk until smooth. Boil milk with sugar, add the jackfruit seed paste, and stir well. Add ghee and stir again. Lastly, add cardamom powder, cashew nuts, and raisins and mix well. Enjoy!