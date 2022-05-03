Lifestyle

Better digestion, delayed aging: 5 benefits of drinking copper water

Written by Sneha Das May 03, 2022, 04:51 pm 2 min read

Copper water also helps to improve brain function, fight infections and heal wounds. (Photo credit: Max Pixel)

Copper water is basically water stored in a copper container or bottle. The metal infuses into the water and offers various health benefits. As per Ayurveda, copper water helps to improve your heart health, boost digestion, reduce cholesterol, and promote weight loss. Copper also has anti-microbial, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-carcinogenic properties. Here are five health benefits of drinking copper water.

#1 Prevents anemia

The deficiency of copper in the body is directly related to anemia. Drinking water stored in copper vessels can prevent iron deficiency. It acts on the food to help in the formation of hemoglobin in the body. Copper also helps our body absorb iron better. The deficiency of copper in the body can also cause various hematological disorders, including low white blood cells.

#2 Improves digestion

Drinking water kept in a copper vessel detoxifies and cleanses your stomach and helps boost digestion. It also treats stomach infections and ulcers by eliminating harmful toxins from the body and killing bad bacteria. Copper water can also reduce inflammation of the stomach lining and boost metabolism. It also regulates your kidney and liver functions and ensures proper waste elimination.

#3 Delays signs of aging

The magical properties of copper can help you delay the signs of aging, such as fine lines and wrinkles. The antioxidant properties of copper help your body fight against harmful free radicals and help to regenerate cells. Egyptians were known to use copper in their skincare items. Even today, several skincare products are infused with copper to give you healthy skin.

#4 Supports weight loss

Drinking water in a copper bottle regularly will help you shed weight. Copper helps the human body to break down the excess fat and eliminate what your body does not need and keep what it really requires. When you drink copper water, your body keeps burning fat even when you are resting. However, moderation is still the key here, so do not overindulge.

#5 Helps to treat arthritis

The anti-inflammatory and bone-strengthening properties of copper can help to give relief from aches and pains that are caused as a result of inflamed joints. It also strengthens your immune system and helps to cure arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Drink water stored in a copper vessel every day early in the morning on an empty stomach to treat these conditions.