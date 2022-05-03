Lifestyle

What causes body acne and how to treat it

Written by Sneha Das May 03, 2022, 04:08 pm 3 min read

Body acne is similar to facial acne and can get extremely uncomfortable.

Not just your face but your entire body including your back, chest, shoulders, neck, and upper arms can be prone to acne and pimples. Body acne can be caused due to various factors including overactive oil glands, bacteria, and excess dead skin cells. Tight clothes, sports gear, poor hygiene, genetics, and excessive sweating can make your body acne worse. Read on to know more!

Sunscreen Use sunscreen daily

Your body acne can become worse due to the damage caused by the harmful UV rays of the sun. Therefore, do not step out of the house without using sunscreen to reduce the exposure to harmful free radicals that can trigger acne problems and cause premature aging. Use a non-comedogenic, mineral, and oil-free sunscreen with high SPF that is light on your skin.

Treatment Use tea tree oil and aloe vera treatment

The anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties of tea tree oil can help to heal body acne and soothe skin inflammation. Aloe vera also helps to soothe dry, irritated, and inflamed skin. Mix aloe vera gel with a few drops of tea tree oil and apply it all over your shoulders, neck, and back. Wait for 30 minutes before wiping it off with a wet cloth.

Hydration Stay hydrated

Not only from the outside, but acne also requires to be treated naturally from the inside to reveal healthy and clear skin. Drinking lots of water throughout the day can help to improve your body acne over time. It eliminates toxins and bacteria from the body and reduces the chances of pore-clogging. It is recommended to drink at least eight glasses of water daily.

Exfoliation Exfoliate your skin twice a week

Exfoliation helps to remove dead skin cells from the skin's surface and prevent the pores from getting clogged which reduces the occurrence of body acne. You can create your own DIY body scrub by mixing brown sugar with raw honey. Massage in this mix gently. Wait for some time before washing it off with water. You can use this mixture twice a week.

Body wash Choose the right body wash

If you want to treat body acne, then opt for a body wash that contains benzoyl peroxide or hydroxy acid. These acids help to reduce the buildup of dead skin cells, excess oil production, and the growth of harmful bacteria which eventually reduces body acne. Benzoyl peroxide is also effective against inflamed pimples and helps to soothe irritated skin and make it acne-free.