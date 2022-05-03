Lifestyle

5 home remedies for heat rash

5 home remedies for heat rash

Written by Sneha Das May 03, 2022, 03:10 pm 2 min read

Heat rash can lead to itchy, dry and inflamed skin. (Photo credit: Flickr)

The soaring mercury is setting new records and this unbearable heat is leading to several skin problems for many people. Also called prickly heat, heat rash is a skin condition where tiny clusters of raised bumps appear on your neck, back, or under the arms. It usually occurs when excess sweating blocks your sweat glands. Here are five natural home remedies for heat rash.

#1 Use rosewater

Rosewater is extremely effective in soothing skin irritation, redness, and inflammation. Packed with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, rosewater maintains the skin's pH balance and manages the overproduction of oil. Mix rosewater with normal water and honey. Freeze this mixture in an ice tray. Wrap the ice cube in a muslin cloth and apply it to the affected areas.

#2 Try an oatmeal bath

The antioxidant-rich avenanthramides present in oatmeal give it anti-itching and anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe heat rash along with other skin irritations and cleanse your skin. Put 1-2 cups of oatmeal in lukewarm water and let it soak for 20 minutes. Have a bath with this water to feel relaxed and treat heat rash. Alternatively, you can apply oatmeal-water paste to the concerned areas.

#3 Use sandalwood paste

Packed with analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, sandalwood is extremely effective in giving relief from heat rash and soothes the pain and burning sensation associated with it. Loaded with natural oils, sandalwood also removes suntan. Mix sandalwood powder with some water to form a smooth paste. Do a patch test and then apply it to the concerned areas. Wash off with cold water once dry.

#4 Use aloe vera gel

Aloe vera gel is well known for its anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that can soothe irritated skin and cool it down during the summer. It also reduces inflammation and redness, helps to heal painful heat rashes, and cleanses your skin. Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to your heat rashes. Wait for 15-20 minutes and then wash off with cold water.

#5 Use neem paste

Neem has been a part of ancient medicinal practices for a long time due to its anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties. It can treat skin rashes and other skin conditions like acne, itching, and inflammation. Grind neem leaves with water to form a smooth paste. Apply this pack to the affected areas and then wash off after a few minutes with normal water.