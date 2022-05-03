Lifestyle

Met Gala 2022: 7 highlights of the grand soirée

Written by Lahari Basu Edited by Anamica Singh May 03, 2022, 02:09 pm 3 min read

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds undeniably looked the best dressed couple. (Photo credit: Twitter)

Dubbed the Oscars of the world of fashion, the Met Gala this year had some extremely special moments. The theme was Gilded Glamor and several A-listers showed up in metallic and shiny dresses. However, black and white were also dominant, with the Jenner sisters and several others sporting them. Let's take a look at some of the highlights of the extravaganza.

#1 Blake Lively stunned all, including hubby Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively's Versace beaded pinkish-bronze gown was paired with an oversized bow wrapped around her waist. The awestruck moment came when her bow unfurled to change the outfit to blue, complete with blue gloves. Ryan Reynolds couldn't help but gasp in amazement. The Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, and the blue ceiling of Grand Central Station apparently inspired her gorgeous outfit.

#2 Cardi B dazzled the red carpet from the word go

Cardi B took the entire gilded theme a notch higher. She not only wore an all-gold Versace dress, but she also stepped off a Barocco print-wrapped convertible. She was accompanied by Donatella Versace herself. Her Atelier Versace column gown was a blingy affair. Her dress was adorned with seven types of huge gold chains. The chains reportedly added up to a kilometer.

#3 Kim Kardashian's iconic naked 'Marilyn Monroe' dress

Kim Kardashian invoked the late Marilyn Monroe by wearing the exact same Jean-Louis-designed dress that Monroe wore to wish happy birthday to President Kennedy in 1962. Kim reportedly spent 14 hours getting her hair dyed platinum. The dress was auctioned off for $4.8 million in 2016, a record it holds to date. Kim reportedly shed 16 pounds to fit into this iconic piece.

#4 Corsets are back!

Guests of both genders brought back the curvy silhouette with corsets from the 1800s. Along with corsets, we also saw some padded hips, trains, and puffy sleeves, reminding us of the exaggerated fashion from the late 1800s. Billie Eilish in Gucci, Gigi Hadid in Versace, Precious Lee, Bella Hadid in Burberry, Lizzo in Thom Browne--all had corset-based outfits.

#5 Jacket-off looks!

Dakota Johnson came in a Gucci creation with a robe on. Once the robe came off we saw her in an embellished see-through jumpsuit with floral black lacework and silver tassels. Cara Delevinge came in a red suit, then took off the double-breasted jacket to reveal a golden surprise. She had golden pasties on and several golden chains, and had her body painted gold!

#6 Lizzo's musical touch to the red carpet

Lizzo walked the red carpet in a golden hand-embroidered gown by Thom Browne. She paired the dress with a gold choker and black and golden nails. The singer whose real name is Melissa Jefferson brought along her flute as her accessory to the Met Gala. She played a rare $55,000 flute on the red carpet for the attendees.

#7 This couple got engaged on the red carpet

Commissioner of New York City Cultural Affairs Laurie Cumbo had an unforgettable Met Gala. Her boyfriend Bobby Digi Olisa went on his knees and proposed to Cumbo in front of the cameras. Cumbo was visibly surprised and happily accepted the proposal and the two kissed for the shutterbugs. "It was everything I thought it would be," an overwhelmed Cumbo confessed.