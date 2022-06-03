Lifestyle

Remembering 5 eternal love stories on Love Conquers All Day

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 03, 2022, 10:34 am 2 min read

It is Love Conquers All Day today. Let's take a look at some eternal love stories. (Photo credit: Flickr)

It is not often that we see love stories get immortalized. Most of the eternal love stories that we can think of had tragic endings and that sad and unfinished affair is what made them memorable. Here are the five most famous love stories worldwide that would make you believe in love and root for the feeling all over again.

#1 Antony and Cleopatra

Antony and Cleopatra is a tragedy by William Shakespeare. The relationship between the historical personalities Antony and Cleopatra put Egypt in a powerful position but outraged the Romans. They got married, but during a battle against the Romans, Antony got false news of Cleopatra's death. Devastated, he fell on his sword, and learning about his death, Cleopatra killed herself by consuming poison.

#2 Heloise and Abelard

Peter Abelard, a reputed philosopher was hired by the canon of Notre Dame, Fulbert to teach his niece, Heloise. They fell in love knowing that their relationship was forbidden. When Heloise got pregnant, they fled and married secretly. Abelard sent Heloise to safety in a convent. Fulbert had Abelard castrated, so he became a monk. Heloise also became a nun and they never met.

#3 Orpheus and Eurydice

According to ancient Greek myth, Orpheus had immense love for his wife Eurydice. When she died of snakebite, Orpheus's sad songs won over Hades and Persephone in the underworld. They let Eurydice return to him on one condition--he would not look back at her until they reached the upper world. Orpheus forgot that the condition applied to both of them and lost Eurydice forever.

#4 Romeo and Juliet

Romeo and Juliet is a tragedy by William Shakespeare. Two teenagers from feuding families fall in love. Romeo attempts to halt a street fight that kills Juliet's cousin, and Romeo is banished. To be reunited with him, Juliet follows the Friar's idea and fakes her own death. Believing Juliet died, Romeo takes his life. Juliet wakes to find his corpse and kills herself.

#5 Salim and Anarkali

The love story of Salim and Anarkali is immortalized by Bollywood's Mughal-e-Azam. Mughal emperor Akbar's son Salim fell in love with a courtesan, Anarkali. The emperor did not appreciate this and tried to break them apart. Salim declared war against his father but lost and was sentenced to death. To save him, Anarkali renounced her love and was entombed alive in front of Salim.