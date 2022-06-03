Lifestyle

5 types of donuts you must try

Donuts are universally loved pastries. Noted and easily recognized for their ring shape, they are a breakfast staple in various countries. However, if you have been newly introduced to this lovely pastry, there's a lot more to this little ring of joy. Here's a list of five types of donuts you must try in this lifetime. Of course, there's more, but we'll get there.

#1 Cream-filled doughnut

Not all donuts have a hole in the center. Cream-filled donuts are very popular, and the most common fillings are Boston cream and Bavarian cream. The former is smooth and thick with a yellowish tint. Bavarian cream has a fluffier texture and is sweeter than Boston cream. Boston cream donuts usually have a chocolate glaze, while the latter is coated in powdered sugar.

#2 Cronuts

Cronut is a combination of croissant and donut. It was invented by French-American pastry chef Dominique Ansel in 2013. It looks a lot like a doughnut and is made with croissant dough which is flaky. The cronut is fried in grapeseed oil and filled with flavored cream. The chef released the recipe in his cookbook in 2015. The process takes three days!

#3 Cruller

Crullers don't exactly resemble donuts but are considered of the same family because of the similarity of their texture and ingredients. There are two types of crullers. Twist crullers are deep-fried pastries that are hand-formed into a twisted, rectangular knot. French crullers have the same ring shape as donuts but are made of choux pastry, which makes them light and fluffy.

#4 Jelly donut

A lot like cream-filled donuts, jelly donuts are whole donuts. They are filled with jam or jelly instead of cream. There are several varieties of jelly donuts. In Australia, there are hot jam donuts. Israel has jam-filled donuts that are very popular during Hanukkah. Most donut sellers use "red" jelly, but many others prepare jelly fillings with lemon, blueberry, or gooseberry.

#5 Zeppole

This traditional Italian donut is about four inches in diameter and circular in shape. It is to be eaten on Festa di San Giuseppe, i.e., Saint Joseph's Day. Zeppole can be cream-filled or filled with custard, jelly, or a blend of butter and honey. They are usually topped with powdered sugar dusting. There are savory zeppoles as well. These are made with bread dough.