World Bicycle Day: Why you should ride that bike more

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 03, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

World Bicycle Day is celebrated to draw attention to the benefits of riding a bicycle. (Photo credit: Pixnio)

All fitness enthusiasts out there, get your cycles ready and greased, for June 3 is celebrated as World Bicycle Day. The Day is celebrated to draw attention to the benefits of using a bicycle. It is a sustainable transport that promotes economic growth, fights against climate change, and is critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

#1 Best form of exercise

Cycling works your lower body, strengthening the leg muscles without overstressing your joints. It targets your quads, glutes, hamstrings, and calves. Cycling is also recommended to lose belly fat. Cycling works your core muscles, including your back and abdomen. It is also good for beginners or someone bouncing back from illness or injuries. Cycling at a low intensity can help them build strength.

#2 Health benefits

Cycling offers a host of health benefits. Regular cycling can aid in improving cardiovascular, lung, and mental health. The health-enhancing effects may help improve your cholesterol levels, by lowering LDL and upping HDL. Cycling enhances one's overall balance, posture, and coordination. Other than increasing your metabolic rate, cycling is an excellent way to maintain or lose weight.

#3 Environment friendly

Cycling is the most sustainable mode of transportation causing no environmental damage. Needing little space, it is economical for both the cyclist and the public infrastructure. This makes it environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable. While motorbikes, cars, and other modes of transport all require fuel and generate carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide eventually causing air pollution, cycling is fueled by the rider's energy.

#4 Low impact exercise

Running is a weight-bearing exercise with a higher chance of injury. Running does burn more calories than cycling as it involves more muscles. Cycling is a gentler exercise and can be continued for a longer period of time. Due to its low impact, cycling is suitable for all age groups and health conditions. This activity can easily be added to one's daily life.

#5 Boosts mental health

Cycling helps control anxiety and depression and relieves stress. The endorphins released help reduce the stress hormone cortisol. Your circadian rhythm becomes better as cycling increases serotonin levels, helping you sleep well. The fresh air during bike rides clears mental blocks and helps you focus better. Going for a ride on your cycle causes new brain cell production, which focuses on memory functions.