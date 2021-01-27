Aakash Ranison, 25, is a young climate change activist who, through his life and work, advocates a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. His latest artwork, the first-of-its-kind deathbed made out of single-use plastic, is a clarion call for the human race to save the climate. The message is simple: to make the "invisible killer visible" and remind humans of the damaging effects of single-use plastic.

Talking piece First, let's talk about the art installation

The art installation is located at Freedom Ganga Ghat, near Laxman Jhula in Rishikesh. It is made out of 26kg of single-use plastic—the average amount of waste an Indian generates in a year. The work features three pyres, each measuring at 8x3x3 feet. The first is made from plastic bottles, the second using plastic wrappers, and the third is created with plastic containers.

Silent message The three pyres and the mirror

The three pyres symbolize the last rites of single-use plastic, which, in the words of Ranison, is the "world's deadliest killer." In front of the middle pyre, a mirror is placed to make the "invisible killer visible" and "remind viewers that the plastic they mindlessly use and throw has the power to kill humanity," said Ranison with a sense of grief in his voice.

Background The installation uses over 3,000 single-use plastic bottles

If not recycled, plastic waste ends up in the natural ecosystem, choking the water bodies, filling the lands, and eventually entering our food chain. Ranison and his team organized six clean-up drives in parts of Rishikesh, collecting over 170kg of plastic waste. Over 3,000 plastic bottles, wrappers, and containers were used for the art installation while the rest was sent to a recycling facility.

Wise words 'People need to follow a sustainable lifestyle'

The art installation has been unveiled as part of Ranison's #sustainably project, which is based on UNDP's Sustainable Development Goal 13: Climate Action. Ranison appeals to people to follow a sustainable lifestyle and start this journey by eliminating single-use plastic and following proper waste management. He concludes with food for thought: "Imagine the world where 7.8 billion people said- It's just one plastic bottle."

An inspiration About Aakash Ranison