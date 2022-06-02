Lifestyle

5 airplane etiquettes you must know and follow

5 airplane etiquettes you must know and follow

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 02, 2022, 07:21 pm 2 min read

Five most important airplane etiquettes you must follow. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Remember how as children we were taught about the importance of manners and etiquette? Although growing up we often forget them, there are some etiquettes that come in handy during long flights. Nobody wants an unnecessary argument or to fly the whole distance with a grumpy look on their face. Here are the five important airplane etiquettes you must follow while flying.

#1 Armrest etiquette

The war over armrests is a constant, be it at the theatre or on a flight. Everyone wants to use both armrests on either side. There's an unwritten flying rule here. The passenger with the window seat gets the view, the one with the aisle seat gets easy access to the washroom, and the one with the middle seat gets both the armrests.

#2 Reclining seats

Now, this might be common sense, however, some travelers never seem to care. Reclining your seat slightly for comfort is ok, but not to the extent that everyone behind you gets uncomfortable and suffers an aching body throughout the journey. Reclining seats also make it difficult for someone to get out of their seats. Refrain from reclining on short-distance domestic flights.

#3 Seat swapping

If families ask you to swap seats politely, please do so, until it is very inconvenient for you. There is no need to be rude toward polite requests. If you see families with babies or older adults separate, be a kind heart and offer a seat swap to them. It is not always possible for families to book seats next to each other.

#4 Don't be loud

Talking softly is allowed on a flight, but listening to music on speakers is outright annoying. If you are traveling with children, make sure they are not being too loud or misbehaving on the flight. We understand that crying babies are difficult to manage. Get pacifiers and your baby's favorite toys to soothe them if they get cranky.

#5 Backpack rule

If you are traveling with a backpack, either wear the backpack in front and cradle it like a baby or simply carry it on the side to not disturb or hit anyone seated when you turn. Do not bring bags that you find are too heavy as carry-on. Also, be extremely careful while putting your bag in the overhead bin.