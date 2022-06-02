Lifestyle

5 homemade eye masks that promote healthy skin

These homemade eye masks are safe to use for all skin types.

The skin around our eyes is extremely delicate, thin, and sensitive and needs special care and attention. Under-eye dark circles, puffiness, lines, and eye bags are all the result of poor care. Even though you can simply conceal dark circles, it is better to treat the problem area directly using natural ingredients. Here are five homemade eye masks you can try.

#1 Almond oil and honey eye mask

Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, both almond oil and honey help with under-eye puffiness and makes the skin firm and smooth. They also offer nourishment and hydration to your entire eye area. Mix one spoon of almond oil with one spoon of honey and mix well. Massage this mixture under your eyes. Wash off after 15 minutes and apply a moisturizer or under-eye cream.

#2 Turmeric powder and buttermilk eye mask

Packed with anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and brightening properties, turmeric can reduce dark circles and soothe inflammation around the eyes caused by any allergies. Buttermilk will make your under-eyes soft and smooth. Mix together turmeric powder and buttermilk. Dip cotton pads in the mixture and place them under your eyes for half an hour. Wash off with water to reveal bright, firm, and smooth under-eye skin.

#3 Kiwi and yogurt eye mask

This fruity eye mask made with yogurt and kiwi will hydrate and rejuvenate your under-eye skin and will make it smooth and radiant. Yogurt works best for healing tired and swollen eyes while kiwi can lighten your dark circles. Blend small pieces of kiwi with yogurt to form a smooth paste. Apply this under your eyes. Wait for 10 minutes before rinsing it off.

#4 Coffee, honey and vitamin E oil eye mask

The caffeine in coffee helps in reducing under-eye puffiness and dark circles. The natural bleaching agents in it lightens the discoloration. Honey and vitamin E oil moisturize the eye area. Mix coffee with lukewarm water. Add vitamin E oil and honey and mix well. Dip cotton pads in the mix, freeze them and apply under your eyes. Wait for 15-20 minutes before washing off.

#5 Aloe vera and rosehip oil eye mask

Aloe vera can help to instantly freshen up your under-eyes and make the skin look lighter and brighter. It also reduces skin inflammation and improves skin moisture. Rosehip oil moisturizes the skin and removes eye bags. Mix fresh aloe vera gel with rosehip oil. Apply this mix under your eyes and massage for some time. Keep this eye mask overnight to get positive results.