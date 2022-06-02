Lifestyle

5 tallest statues in India you must visit

The traveler within you must be squirming and wiggling every now and then to break off and set out to travel the world. Hold your breaks, and wait till you visit these marvels in India first. If you fancy huge carved statues, this list will be your go-to travel plan for the next few months. Check out these must-visit tallest statues in India.

#1 Statue of Unity

The statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is the world's tallest statue. Inaugurated in Vadodara, Gujarat in 2018, the statue is 182m tall. Vallabhbhai Patel was the first deputy prime minister and home minister of independent India. Patel is revered for his leadership in uniting 562 princely states of India with the former British Raj to form the Union of India.

#2 Tathagata Tsal

Buddha Park of Ravangla, in Sikkim, is home to the 40m statue of the Buddha, which was created to mark the 2550th birth anniversary of the Gautama Buddha. The statue, built of 60 tonnes of copper, is an example of repousse work, which is a technique in which a flexible metal is shaped by hammering to create a design from the reverse side.

#3 Statue of Ahimsa

The world's tallest Jain idol is 37m tall including the pedestal, situated in Maharashtra. The Statue of Ahimsa is also the largest monolith statue in the world. It is a monolith of Rishibhanatha, the first Tīrthaṅkara of Jainism who established the Ikshvaku dynasty. Carved out of the Mangi-Tungi hills, considered sacred by the Jains, the Statue of Ahimsa took 14 years to be completed.

#4 Thiruvalluvar Statue

The 133 feet monument located in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu depicts the three sections of Thirukkural, namely, virtue (38 chapters), wealth (70 chapters), and love (25 chapters). Celebrated Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar wrote the Thirukkural, a classic Tamil language text The statue is 29m high standing on an 11.5m pedestal. The tallest stone sculpture has 3681 stones which are about 15 tons each.

#5 Adiyogi

The Adiyogi Shiva statue is situated in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. It is the largest and tallest face in the world, made of 500 tonnes of steel. The height of an interesting 112 feet denotes that Adiyogi gave 112 ways to explore the human system. Established by Sadhguru who believes Shiva to be the first-ever yogi, the bust inspires people toward inner well-being via yoga.