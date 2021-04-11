A five-year-old Indian-American girl has set a record for reading the maximum number of books non-stop. Kiara—who hails from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and currently resides in the UAE—read 36 books continuously for 1 hour and 45 minutes. She entered the World Book of Records in London and the Asia Book of Records for her feat. Here are more details.

Record Kiara read books meant for older children, says mother

On February 19, 2021 (at the age of 4 years, 11 months, and 27 days), Kiara read 36 books non-stop for 105 minutes. Speaking to NDTV, her dentist mother, Dr. Little Mahendra, said she had read level 3 or 4 books, meant for older children. The World Book of Records in London described Kaur as a "child prodigy."

Information Alice in Wonderland, Cinderalla among Kiara's favorites

Kiara told NDTV, "I love to read because I like to see the colorful pictures in the book. And they are written big so I can read the words easily (sic)." Her favorites include Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Shooting Star.

Parents Kiara has read over 200 books, says mother

Kiara's mother said she used to read "even in the restroom and before going to bed" and has read over 200 books. "We had to get her books every time we went shopping," she said, denying that the child was pushed into setting the world record. Her father, Dr. Ravindranath, said, "We feel proud that she has achieved a lot at this young age."

Background Kiara's grandfather nurtured her interest in reading

Reportedly, Kiara's passion for reading was spotted by one of her teachers at a nursery school in Abu Dhabi. Her mother said Kiara's grandfather, Lt Colonel MP Singh, nurtured her interest in reading. "He used to listen to her stories on WhatsApp calls for hours together. He has had a great impact on Kiara's upbringing," she told the publication.

Information Kiara prefers books over e-books