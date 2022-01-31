Lifestyle

5 must-have foods to prevent iron deficiency

Written by Sneha Das Expert opinion by Dr Akanksha Saxena Jan 31, 2022

Iron deficiency can weaken your immune system, making you prone to infections.

Iron deficiency is a common health condition that makes an individual feel tired and weak. It occurs when your body lacks optimal levels of iron which is required to make hemoglobin. Lack of hemoglobin can affect your tissues and muscles and lower your RBC level which can lead to anemia. Here are a few foods that can help prevent the condition.

Context Here is what our expert says

Hemoglobin is a red-colored compound found in our red blood cells. It binds with oxygen and carbon dioxide.

Iron is the key element for making hemoglobin. Low iron levels lead to iron deficiency anemia, where RBCs are small, deficient in hemoglobin, and unable to perform their function efficiently.

#1 Spinach

Green leafy vegetables can help improve your overall health. Spinach is a great vegetable that can prevent iron deficiency and is also low on calories. Rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and non-heme iron, spinach increases your body's iron absorption. It is also high in carotenoids that decrease inflammation and reduce the risk of cancer. 100 grams of raw spinach contains 2.7 mg of iron.

#2 Quinoa

Whole grains are rich in iron, antioxidants, fiber, protein, and minerals that help to improve digestion and raise your iron levels quickly. One such popular grain is quinoa which is high in folate, magnesium, protein, copper, and manganese. It is also gluten-free and great for people suffering from celiac disease. One cup of cooked quinoa contains around 2.8 mg of iron.

#3 Tofu

If you are a vegan, then tofu is the best option for you. It's a soy-based food that helps to reduce the risk of anemia. Tofu is a good source of iron and is high in thiamine, calcium, selenium, and other essential minerals. It contains isoflavones that improve insulin sensitivity and heart health. There is 3.4 mg of iron in about 125-gram tofu.

#4 Dark chocolates

Dark chocolates are extremely tasty and nutritious as well. They are rich in iron and fulfill the iron content in your body while satisfying your taste buds. They also contain healthy fats, phosphorus, zinc, manganese, selenium, and copper. There is 3.4 mg of iron in 28 grams of dark chocolate. Remember to buy one with 70% cocoa content to reap maximum benefit.

#5 Shellfish

Shellfish are also good sources of iron and are highly nutritious. Shellfish are high in heme iron which gets easily absorbed by the body as compared to non-heme iron. Some varieties of shellfish are mussels, oysters, and clams. There is around three mg of iron in 100 grams of clams. Rich in nutrients, proteins, minerals, and vitamins, shellfish also help to build immunity.