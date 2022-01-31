Lifestyle

How to come across as a well-groomed person

Jan 31, 2022

A well-groomed person has a neat, tidy and pleasing appearance.

No amount of makeup, fashionable dresses, and accessories can hide an unkempt personality. Grooming is about hygiene more than anything else, and it is essential to cover all the necessary bases. A well-groomed person feels confident and everyone loves having such a person around them. Mind you, looking neat and dapper is different from looking pretty. Here are some ways to look well-groomed.

#1 Invest some time on your hands

Would you like to shake hands with someone whose nails are unclean, with rough palms, and have an overall untidy look? Always keep your nails trimmed and clean. File your nails after trimming and apply a moisturizing cream on the cuticles. Make a habit of using a hand cream every time you wash your hands. Use a mildly fragrant cream.

#2 Take cold showers

While a hot shower is relaxing after a hectic day, you should also know the benefits of a cold shower. A quick cold shower can rejuvenate and hydrate your skin and hair. It increases blood circulation in deeper tissues regulates your body temperature and makes you feel fresh. Cold showers help reduce skin irritation and boost your immune system which keeps dullness away.

#3 Look after your dental hygiene

Just like your hands, your teeth are also a dead giveaway of your grooming habits. They reflect your personal hygiene and habits and give a sense of your personality. Besides brushing your teeth regularly, use a mouthwash once in a while, especially if you are heading out to meet someone. Keep breath mints handy and pop some to avoid bad breath.

#4 Tackle body odor and stay fresh

According to a study, you can get a sense of an individual's personality from his or her scent. But bad body odor isn't pleasant. It happens when sweat mixes with bacteria. To tackle it, use a quality anti-bacterial soap or body wash. Keep wet wipes with you to instantly freshen up. Choose a light-scented perfume or deodorant and carry some along at all times.

#5 Clothes leave an impression, so dress properly

Grooming is also linked to the clothes you wear. We don't mean in the sense of fashion, but tidiness. Wash them well and ensure your detergent isn't hard on them. You can also use a fabric softener for freshness and fragrance. Iron your clothes as crinkled clothes leave a bad impression. Always dress according to the place and occasion.