Healthy alternatives to your favorite junk food

Written by Sneha Das Jan 31, 2022, 02:20 pm 3 min read

You don't have to gorge on junk food to satisfy your cravings. There are several healthier alternatives you can try.

We all love junk food and often catch ourselves yearning for some sugary snacks or deep-fried food items. Craving junk food is quite normal and even the most health-conscious people give in to the temptation occasionally. However, junk food is not good for health and can lead to obesity and other chronic diseases. Here are 10 healthy alternatives to curb your junk food cravings.

#1 & 2 Kale chips and baked veggie fries

1. When you are craving a bag full of oily potato chips, try some kale chips instead to get similar satisfaction. These chips are low in calories and extremely nutritious. Fry them in coconut oil for that crunchy texture. 2. Ditch the traditional french fries and try baked veggie fries made with sweet potatoes or carrots. They are super crispy and healthy as well.

#3 & 4 Homemade smoothies and chocolate coated nuts

3. If you are craving something sweet, then instead of going for a sugary soda or a milkshake with added sugar, try a healthy smoothie. They are filled with the goodness of fruits and don't even need any extra sugar. 4. If you feel like snacking, instead of sugar-coated candies, relish some chocolate-dipped nuts. Remember to use dark chocolate and freeze the chocolate-coated nuts.

#5 & 6 Crust-free pizzas and burgers without bun

5. You can easily make a healthy version of a pizza by eliminating the carbohydrate-rich dough. Try a portobello pizza or pizza bites with zucchini. You can also try a crust made with cauliflower, radish, or arugula. 6. You can also make a crustless burger using a veggie patty and lean meat. Forego the cheese and replace the buns with portobellos or lettuce rounds.

#7 & 8 Healthy dips and low-fat mac & cheese

7. Replace high-calorie dips made of sour cream and cheese with nutritious but equally tasty dips. You can try a fresh mango dip, beetroot dip, or ranch Greek yogurt dip. 8. Your favorite comfort food, mac and cheese, can be made healthier as well. Use pieces of butternut squash instead of the macaroni, and replace the portion of the cheesy sauce with pureed squash.

#9 & 10 Fruity sparkling water and vegan ice creams

9. Ditch sugar-loaded aerated drinks and sodas and embrace some fruity sparkling water that you can make yourself. Crush and mix fresh fruits into sparkling water to get a naturally sweet drink full of fizz. 10. You can also swap your regular ice cream with healthy vegan ice creams that are made with coconut, almond milk, blended frozen bananas, strawberries, or blueberries.