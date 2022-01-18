All about 'Doctor Strange' Benedict Cumberbatch's fitness regime

All about 'Doctor Strange' Benedict Cumberbatch's fitness regime

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 18, 2022, 05:39 pm 2 min read

What keeps Benedict Cumberbatch up and running to deliver tough scenes for his role as Doctor Strange?

Benedict Cumberbatch aka Doctor Strange is known for his exceptional acting capabilities and physique. Recently seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cumberbatch is in his mid 40's, but his fitness levels can give young actors a run for their money. So what keeps this guy in awesome shape? Let's delve deep into his fitness and diet routines.

Number 1 High intensity exercises

While prepping for Doctor Strange the actor used to perform high-intensity workouts which helped him in building his endurance levels for multiple retakes of fight scenes. He practiced press-ups, pulls ups, and dips in the gym. After rigorous training, the actor was even able to do handstand press-ups with feet up against the wall and pushing down while lowering his head toward the floor.

Number 2 Keeping the diet plan simple

Reportedly, Cumberbatch followed a strict diet of fruits and vegetables while preparing for the role. He used to eat bananas, nuts, vegetables, and hummus. During the promotions of Avengers: Infinity War, the actor had revealed that he was a vegan. The star even practices the 5:2 format of intermittent fasting, wherein he eats for five days and fasts for two.

Number 3 He loves Yoga and meditation

During an interview for his miniseries Patrick Melrose, Cumberbatch had revealed that he doesn't drink regularly. He instead prefers yoga or meditation over a crazy night out drinking and partying. There was a time when the British actor used to spend nights consuming cocktails with late physicist Stephen Hawking. "I'm very happy with near-sobriety," the actor had commented once about his lifestyle.

Number 4 Cumberbatch believes in the slow and steady approach

Cumberbatch is one of those actors who believe in taking the slow approach to fitness instead of trying to rip muscles overnight. He is thankful that there are several people who help him stay in shape and help him with his injuries. The actor believes in the approach of eating right, eating healthy, and following the routine professional fitness experts design for him.

Project 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' is his next

(Photo credit: Marvel)

On the work front, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is his next release. Recently, a behind-the-scenes photo of the actor working out in the gym had gone viral. Cumberbatch can be seen standing in the gym shirtless curling dumbles, probably for his latest film, showing off his washboard abs. The Sam Raimi directorial hits theaters in the US on May 6, 2022.