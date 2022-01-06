5 tips to reduce facial fat

5 tips to reduce facial fat

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 06, 2022, 05:09 pm 2 min read

When it comes to face fat, there are several things that can help

Facial fat can be quite a concern for many people. When fat tissues gather on the face, they give a bloated appearance, making the person look chubby, especially the cheeks. However, a few lifestyle tweaks can help you burn excess fat, lose overall weight and get a slimmer-looking face. So here are a few tips to tone your face.

#1 Try some facial exercises

Some studies have shown that facial exercises or facial yoga can help decrease face fat. Cheekbone lift and Chipmunk Cheek Squeeze are two of the many facial exercises you can try to slim out your face. You can also try yoga asanas like simha asana and jivha bandha that are known to give good results.

#2 Drink enough water

Hydration is essential for not just shedding those extra kilos but for keeping diseases at bay. Drinking adequate amounts of water can help you stay full for a longer duration, thus reducing overeating. Studies suggest drinking water right before your meal can be helpful in consuming fewer calories. Drinking water is also associated with better metabolism, thus aiding weight loss.

#3 Reduce overall weight

The most crucial step to decreasing face fat is to reduce the overall body weight as toning your body can give a slimming effect on the face as well. Cardio exercises like walking, biking, running, and skipping are some exercises that can help you lose extra kilos quicker. Studies suggest working out for 300 minutes every week can efficiently help in burning face fat.

#4 Get adequate sleep

We all know proper sleep is important for both physical and mental health. Moreover, improper sleep adversely impacts some hormones that increase our hunger pangs. Notably, lack of sleep promotes ghrelin hormone that increases appetite and reduces the hormone leptin that makes the body feel fuller. So getting adequate sleep is important to avoid binge eating. You can try melatonin-rich foods to sleep better.

#5 Cut down on alcohol

Alcohol consumption leads to dehydration, thus prompting the body to store water. This leads to bloating of the face. It also has empty calories which can lead to an increase in face fat. Your hunger pangs also increase after having alcohol, and you are likely to indulge in high-calorie foods. So if you are trying to lose face fat, stay away from alcohol.