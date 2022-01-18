5 things to do in Dubai

Jan 18, 2022

Make sure you tick off Dubai's top things to do.

Tall and magnificent buildings, striking deserts, and adrenaline-boosting adventure activities, Dubai has something for everyone. Apart from witnessing the grand Burj Khalifa or the famous Dubai Mall, there are plenty of things you can do to make your trip a lifetime experience. So if you are planning to visit Dubai anytime soon, don't forget to do these five things.

#1 A picnic at Al Qudra Lakes

(Photo credit: Pixabay/ Talib Abdulla)

Right in the middle of the Saih Al Salam desert, there are the man-made Al Qudra lakes. This is a tranquil place for those who want to enjoy a run, bicycle, or simply have a fun time with family. You can barbeque here as well, although it shouldn't touch the sand. It is a haven for bird watchers with several native and migratory birds.

Information Love Lake

Don't forget t visit the nearby Love Lake if you are looking to spend some romantic time. This lake is shaped in the form of two intertwined hearts, with the word love spelled out by the plants. Enjoy an incredible sunset with your partner here.

#2 Enjoy a hot air balloon ride

(Representational Image)

Take a hot air balloon ride and witness an amazing spectacle from a height of 4,000 ft. The ride starts at around 3:30 am and gives you a great view of the sunrise. It begins with a quick pre-flight briefing and then boarding a secure flight with a trained and experienced pilot. After landing, enjoy breakfast at a traditional Bedouin camp.

#3 Coffee lovers must pay a visit to Coffee Museum

(Photo credit: Dubai Municipality)

Dear coffee lovers, you will be surprised to know that Dubai has the Middle East's largest coffee museum. The Coffee Museum of Dubai is located in the middle of the Al Fahidi Historical District. The museum beautifully displays the coffee culture and tells about the journey of a coffee bean. You can grab a cup of coffee also while learning about its origins.

#4 Sandboarding

(Representational Image)

Sandboarding is another adrenaline-boosting experience you can try in Dubai. It doesn't matter if you have done something similar before or not, as you would be accompanied by trained professionals. You can choose a six-hour day tour package and also enjoy a desert safari and a camel ride. The evening comes to a close over a BBQ dinner and some Belly Dance performances.

#5 Speed boat tour

You can enjoy a speed boat ride and cross through some of the most famous places in Dubai. The tour usually starts from Dubai Marina and takes you on an amazing sea tour where you can watch the Burj Al Arab, the Palm Jumeirah, Atlantis, Ain Wheel, and Burj Khalifa. You can also catch a glimpse of the Dubai skyline at sunset.