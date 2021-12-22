Lifestyle 5 things to do in Kinnaur

Dec 22, 2021

Kinnaur has a lot that you can explore and enjoy

Situated around 235 kilometers from Shimla, Kinnaur is one of the most beautiful places in Himachal Pradesh. It offers a unique confluence of Hinduism and Buddhism. You can also experience Tibetan culture here as the place shares its boundaries with Tibet. From paragliding to rafting and angling, the land of God offers a lot to tourists. Here are a few things you shouldn't miss.

Information How to reach Kinnaur?

Kinnaur does not have rail connectivity or an airport. The nearest airport is Shimla from where you can take a taxi or a regular bus to Kinnaur. You can also take a train from Shimla Railway Station, which is around 224 kilometers from Kinnaur.

#1 Trek through the valleys

If you are an adventure enthusiast and love trekking, then Kinnaur is the best place for you. The place offers some amazing options for trekking due to its stunning valleys and irresistible landscape. There are around nine trekking routes in Kinnaur and you can select the elevation according to your ability, ranging from 2,500 meters to 5,500 meters.

#2 Trout fishing in Baspa River

Baspa River is the ideal place in Kinnaur to enjoy the mesmerizing views of the Sangla Valley, running streams, and the snow-clad mountains. If you are into fishing, then you must visit the crystal clear waters of the Baspa River to angle for some trout fish. April and October are the best months to angle for Rainbow and Brown Trouts.

#3 Valley Crossing at Sangla

Valley crossing is an exciting activity to try when you visit Kinnaur. It will surely get your adrenaline pumping. The activity is offered at Sangla Valley and Apple Orchard Farm. Imagine the rush while hanging from a rope with rivers and steep valleys below you. It might sound dangerous, but it is a great activity for those who dare.

#4 Tour the temples and monasteries

Kinnaur has a rich cultural heritage and a strong presence of both Hinduism and Buddhism culture. When here, do take a tour through some of the beautiful temples and monasteries like the Maheshwar Temple, Durga Temple, Mathi Temple, the Rarang Monastery, and the Brelengi Gompa. These monasteries and temples draw pilgrims throughout the year and will surely calm your mind, body, and soul.

#5 Try some delicious Tibetan cuisine

Apart from sightseeing and various adventure activities, Kinnaur also offers mouth-watering Tibetan cuisine. Some of the popular Tibetan dishes you can try are Thukpa, Yaksha, Tsampa, and Yak meat. Momos are also a delicacy here and are prepared on special occasions. Apart from the Tibetan food, a special kind of salted tea called Cha and another one called Sattu is a local favorite.