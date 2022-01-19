5 easy and delicious vegan recipes

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 19, 2022, 09:06 pm 2 min read

These plant-based recipes are totally healthy and full of flavor.

Over the years, the vegan diet has become a popular diet trend worldwide. It has countless health and environmental benefits. The diet has introduced new and delicious recipes that everyone can enjoy. So if you are a vegan and looking for meal ideas, here are a few dishes you can cook up for yourself, your family, or friends.

#1 Shiitake mushroom soft tacos

Smoky, spicy, and meaty is how we would describe these shiitake mushroom tacos. You can have them with any vegan dip or with vegan cheese. They are super light and healthy. Shiitake mushrooms have a unique taste and are mostly used in Chinese dishes. Besides mushrooms, you would need cilantro, garlic, and coconut yogurt. Here is the complete recipe.

#2 Frankies

Frankies are basically wraps and are a famous stress food in the country. A vegan Frankie needs curry mashed potatoes, roasted cauliflower, spinach, chickpeas, cilantro mint dip, and pickled onions. The ingredients are wrapped in a fresh tortilla like a burrito. These Frankies are extremely healthy and you can either have them as a snack or for lunch. Here is the recipe.

#3 Vegan grilled cheese sandwich

(Photo credit: The Matter of Food/Unsplash)

This sandwich is easy to make and super healthy. Saute some fresh spinach in vegan butter. Add salt and pepper to taste. Now, spread pesto sauce on two slices of bread. Place vegan cheese slices and sauteed spinach and put the other slice of the bread over it. Spread some vegan butter outside each slice. Grill the sandwich to melt the cheese.

#4 Vegan tikka masala

The vegan tikka masala recipe is loaded with healthy vegetables and can be made quickly. It is best served with a vegan naan. Begin with pressing and slicing tofu into bite-sized pieces. Mix the pieces with olive oil, cornstarch, and salt. Place it on parchment paper and bake until they turn golden brown. Tip: Flip the pieces once or twice only.

#5 Vegan ramen

Vegan ramen is totally possible and taste super delicious. Heat some crushed garlic in a saucepan with ginger, miso, neri goma, mushrooms, and soy. Cover and bubble for five minutes. Strain into a clean pan. In the meantime, fry tofu with olive oil and add some cornflour. Cook the noodles as per instructions. Here is the complete recipe.