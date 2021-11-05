Want to boost your weekend workout? Follow these 4 tips

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 05, 2021, 01:59 pm

Do workouts that take more time and are fun to do during the weekend

Hitting the gym daily has become a part of the daily existence for many of us as being fit and healthy empowers us to counter the stress and anxiety we experience. However, most of us don't get enough time for working out efficiently every day and wait for the weekend for higher impact workouts. Follow this guide to boost your weekend fitness routine.

Workout activities

Break away: Try out new activities to stretch the muscles

Most of us stick to the same type of workout throughout the week, which is effective and easily doable amid our busy schedules. But how about trying new kinds of exercises to skip boredom and make weekends interesting? Enroll yourself in some paddleboard yoga classes or go rock climbing with your friends. Do workouts that take more time and are fun to do.

Travel plans

Get together with your friends or family to workout

The weekend is not just about working out, but also the time when you finally get to spend some moments with your close ones. Find a good place to exercise, a few miles away from your home, and travel there with them to work out together. Working out with a group is not only super effective but elevates your mood and uplifts your energy.

Focus

Do not forget to focus on your shoulders

During the weekend, you should pay more emphasis on your shoulders. Why? It's because the shoulders handle the maximum stress due to those countless hours of sitting. A wrong form of exercise also tires out that body part. To ensure your shoulder joints remain fit and pain-free, you can do some pullups, bottoms-up kettlebell press, etc. Don't forget to do regular stretching though.

Other tips

A few other tips for a healthy weekend

You can begin your day with a bowl of salad. Add a dash of lemon or orange juice. It is definitely tempting to order foods that you want to eat during the weekend, but with a little mindfulness, try ordering foods that are rich in protein. Furthermore, you can also swim before a meal or dance with your pals to enjoy a healthy weekend.