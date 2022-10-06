Entertainment

'Bigg Boss-16': Netizens demand Sajid Khan's removal; will makers respond?

'Bigg Boss-16': Netizens demand Sajid Khan's removal; will makers respond?

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 06, 2022, 02:06 pm 2 min read

Netizens want filmmaker Sajid Khan to be ousted from 'BB 16'

Bigg Boss 16, which kicked off on October 1, has started courting controversies already. The reason is filmmaker Sajid Khan's participation, who has been accused in multiple #MeToo cases by several women from the industry. Host Salman Khan's overwhelming support for the writer-director and "Colors TV's whitewashing campaign" is drawing netizens' ire who have now launched a petition to remove Sajid from the show.

Context Why does this story matter?

Over the years, multiple women have alleged that Sajid "touched them inappropriately," "spoke dirty to them," and "asked for sexual favors in exchange for movie roles."

Subsequently, he was removed from the director's chair for Housefull 4 and, by his own admission, was "out of work" for four years.

He was also suspended for a year by the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association.

Petition Twitter users want Colors to take note of their anger

Several Twitter users have signed a Change.org petition and are urging everyone to spread the word. They are hoping that Salman, Colors, and the production house Viacom18 will take note of the overwhelming rage against Sajid and facilitate his departure from BB 16. Some others have also suggested voting in favor of other contestants so that Sajid is automatically shown the exit door.

Anger Kashmera Shah, Shehnaaz Gill have received criticism for supporting Sajid

Sajid has been trending heavily on Twitter and several BB fans have expressed disgust over his participation and Salman's evident support for him. In fact, former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who is working on the film 100% with Sajid, batted for him through a video message, which further enraged several people. Actor Kashmera Shah also got trolled for backing the Himmatwala helmer.

Twitter Post Here's what Gill had said in Sajid's favor

Sajid Khan about Shehnaaz: "She is like My Younger Sister, Itna Strong Connection ho gya Itni Pyari Ladki hai itni Achi hai , Natural hai Yeh ladki bahut badi Star hone wali hai"

Feeling proud today that I am also member of her Family #SHEHNAAZGILL 👑

Shehnaaz 1M Twitter Fam pic.twitter.com/6voLtKkUBC — Ravinder Hira 💖✨💖 #ShehnaazDiary (@RavinderHira3) October 1, 2022

Recent Meanwhile, Urfi Javed, Sona Mohapatra slammed Sajid, Colors

Urfi Javed, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT, has slammed Gill, Shah, and the makers. She wrote, "Working with sexual predators is not controversial but disgraceful." Singer Sona Mohapatra has also condemned "the complete disregard for women's voices in the #MeToo movement by the Indian TV channels" and has called Sajid, Kailash Kher, Anu Malik, Vikas Behl, and Suhel Seth "serial sex offenders."

Twitter Post A Twitter user compiled several allegations against Sajid

I knew #SajidKhan is accused of sexual harrasment of 9 women but today got to know the details shared by women . It's shame of someone is supporting him in any way #BiggBoss16@ColorsTV Shame !! Thread of accusations: pic.twitter.com/T31dhlWI0G — Srishti (@DailycateSoul) October 2, 2022