'Taali' first-look: Sushmita Sen mesmerizes as transgender activist Gauri Sawant

Marathi filmmaker Ravi Jadhav is directing the series

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen will be seen playing transgender activist Gauri Sawant in an upcoming web series, Taali. On Thursday, Sen posted the first look from the show and mentioned in her social media post that she was "proud and privileged" to play the role on screen. Marathi filmmaker Ravi Jadhav is directing the series. Read on for more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sen was already seen in the web series Aarya, which received a positive response from fans and critics.

The OTT boom, which happened post-pandemic, has been providing a platform to several veteran actors and senior artists from the 1990s and 2000s.

With this, actors like Sen, Shefali Shah, Madhuri Dixit, etc., are taking up roles that are challenging and novel, to say the least.

Quote Here's what Sen said about the role

Sen shared the first-look poster on her social media spaces. She captioned the poster, "Nothing makes me prouder and more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!!" "Here's to life & to everyone's right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga (sic)," she further added.

Observation What did the poster show?

In the poster, Sen can be seen in a green saree spotting a big bindi and bangles in both her hands. The first look convinces us that the series will be an intriguing one. Sen is expected to finish shooting for the series by November. After the shooting of Taali, she will join the sets of Ram Madhvani's Aarya for its third season.

Information All you need to know about Sawant

Popularly known as the "first transgender mother of India," Sawant is a Mumbai-based transgender activist known for working for the welfare and betterment of the community. She is also the helmer of an NGO, Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust, which helps transgender people and those struggling with HIV/AIDS. Sawant was seen on the ninth season of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.